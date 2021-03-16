Left Menu

Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:21 IST
Russia plans Twitter block in one month if it fails to delete banned content -TASS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia will block Twitter in one month if the social media giant fails to remove banned content, the TASS news agency cited a senior official at Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

Russia said last week it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the U.S. platform outright, escalating a growing stand-off between Moscow and U.S. social media firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng, 3rd T20I: Visitors opt to field, Rohit returns (Toss)

Eoin Morgan-led England won the toss and elected to field in the third T20I of the five-match series against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. England made one change to their lineup as the visitors brought in Mark Wood in...

Regular classes for standard 1-5 in Nagaland from Mar 22

The Nagaland government has permitted re-opening of regular session for classes 1 to 5 in the schools across the state from March 22.In this connection, Principal Secretary Home Abhijit Sinha on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedure S...

US Domestic News Roundup: Democrats, progressive fight California governor recall; Former chief of U.S. construction firm Bechtel dies at 95 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Democrats, progressives fight California governor recallProminent progressives including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are backing a fight against the recall of Califo...

Health News Roundup: EU says Pfizer to deliver over 200 million vaccine doses in second quarter; Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU says Pfizer to deliver over 200 million vaccine doses in second quarterThe European Commission expects to receive more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021