Having launched its gaming feature in February 2020, Games on MX Player has grown exponentially, and this tournament style slew of hyper casual mobile games is now available across its Android and iOS apps.From the stable of Times Internet the digital venture of Times of India, Indias largest media and entertainment group, MX Player has now spread its footprints across 12 markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Srilanka, Maldives, and Bhutan.

PTI | India | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:08 IST
Tarun Prabhu is back with a bang, in MX Player’s Hey Prabhu

Tarun Prabhu has always stood for all things cool - he's the social media whiz kid at work, wears trendy clothes, sports a messy man bun and of course, he's popular with the ladies. But even for this genZrockstar - his #LifeKeLoche remain much like ours.

His boss is ranting about his being late at work, not answering calls and now - he must deal with a new digital division head. This office lafda, love complications, parental issues, and moving out for the first time sees Tarun Prabhu returning to screens again, only this time with 10X problems! And this time around as well, everyone including Tarun will be left with only one thought - Hey Prabhu! Rajat Barmecha reprises his role as Tarun Prabhu and is supported by an ensemble cast starring Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Pryanca Talukdar, Rituraj Singh, Grusha Kapoor, Dev Dutt, Ashish Bhatia, Raj Bhansali and Neha Panda.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, all episodes of this lighthearted MX Original Series will stream for FREE, starting 26th March - only on MX Player.

Watch trailer 1 now – http://bit.ly/HeyPrabhu2_TheOfficeLafda Download the App Now Web: https://www.mxplayer.in/ Stay connected with us on: www.facebook.com/mxplayer www.twitter.com/mxplayer www.instagram.com/mxplayer About MX Player MX Player is an entertainment super app that caters to over 200 million Monthly Active users in India, integrating all forms of entertainment on one platform – including video playback, streaming video, music and gaming. Defining "everytainment" for viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, it currently operates on an ad supported model and hosts a wide library of over 2,00,000 hrs of premium content across 10 languages, including a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original/ Exclusives, movies, web series, TV shows, news and audio music. The app is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV amongst others. Having launched its gaming feature in February 2020, Games on MX Player has grown exponentially, and this tournament style slew of hyper casual mobile games is now available across its Android and iOS apps.

From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times of India, India's largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has now spread its footprints across 12 markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Srilanka, Maldives, and Bhutan. MX has further expanded its business with the launch of its short format video app MX TakaTak - a home-grown platform that offers a wide variety of short form content and creation tools across genres that is home to the largest number of 21Mn+ digital influencers as well as MX ShareKaro that is an easy-to-use file sharing app with rapid transfer speed.

