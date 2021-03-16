Tarun Prabhu is back with a bang, in MX Player’s Hey Prabhu

Tarun Prabhu has always stood for all things cool - he's the social media whiz kid at work, wears trendy clothes, sports a messy man bun and of course, he's popular with the ladies. But even for this genZrockstar - his #LifeKeLoche remain much like ours.

His boss is ranting about his being late at work, not answering calls and now - he must deal with a new digital division head. This office lafda, love complications, parental issues, and moving out for the first time sees Tarun Prabhu returning to screens again, only this time with 10X problems! And this time around as well, everyone including Tarun will be left with only one thought - Hey Prabhu! Rajat Barmecha reprises his role as Tarun Prabhu and is supported by an ensemble cast starring Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Pryanca Talukdar, Rituraj Singh, Grusha Kapoor, Dev Dutt, Ashish Bhatia, Raj Bhansali and Neha Panda.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, all episodes of this lighthearted MX Original Series will stream for FREE, starting 26th March - only on MX Player.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, all episodes of this lighthearted MX Original Series will stream for FREE, starting 26th March - only on MX Player.

From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times of India, India's largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has now spread its footprints across 12 markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Srilanka, Maldives, and Bhutan. MX has further expanded its business with the launch of its short format video app MX TakaTak - a home-grown platform that offers a wide variety of short form content and creation tools across genres that is home to the largest number of 21Mn+ digital influencers as well as MX ShareKaro that is an easy-to-use file sharing app with rapid transfer speed.

