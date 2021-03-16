Left Menu

Automating day-to-day transaction processing among priorities for finance leaders: Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:47 IST
Automating day-to-day transaction processing among priorities for finance leaders: Survey

Day-to-day transaction processing, monthly management reporting and financial statement closing process are among the priorities for finance leaders in terms of automation and optimisation, according to a survey.

Leading consultancy EY India's survey on 'digital disruption in finance', released on Tuesday, also showed that around 92 per cent of finance leaders in India have started their journey to introduce digital interventions in finance but only 11 per cent believe they are at an advanced stage.

The findings are based on a survey of 89 finance leaders, including Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), controllers and finance heads across Indian corporates.

''83 per cent survey respondents indicate day-to-day transaction processing, monthly management reporting and financial statement closing process among their three top priorities to automate and optimise.

''In addition, 78 per cent of respondents wish to prioritise the enhancement of existing capabilities of their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERPs) and data analytics using visualisation tools and Robotic Process Automation,'' EY India said in a release.

As per the survey, 56 per cent of participants demonstrated confidence in the completeness and accuracy of data generated by finance function, whereas only 22 per cent were able to achieve this without significant manual intervention.

Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) at EY India said that technologies such as advanced data analytics, robotics, blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are creating new opportunities and driving finance transformation across industries and sectors.

''Companies need to be agile and innovative while thinking about leveraging technology for finance,'' he added.

Around 73 per cent of the respondents indicated that their top three business case drivers for digital in finance as providing more reliable outputs, reduced manual intervention and increased automation.

Jalpa Sonchhatra, Partner, FAAS at EY India said automation in finance will lead to new role profiles for finance teams to grab by acquiring new techno-accountant skills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech stocks lift S&P 500, Nasdaq as Fed meeting kicks off

The SP 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday while the Nasdaq touched a two-week peak as technology stocks caught a bid ahead of the Federal Reserves two-day policy meeting.The Nasdaq rose 0.7, extending a rebound in tech-related stocks that ...

Critical patient on whom fan fell at Odisha hospital dies

An 85-year-old woman who was admitted to a hospital here with serious burn injuries, and on whom a ceiling fan of the facility had fallen, has died.Parvati Das of Jajpur district died here on Monday evening and the body has been handed over...

Biden visits Pennsylvania to promote stimulus package in 'Help is Here' tour

President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote his 1.9 trillion stimulus package as part of an all-out push by his team to sell a plan aimed at boosting the U.S. economy out of its pandemic doldrums.Biden, Vice President Kama...

BJP's war machine carpet-bombs Bengal, Mamata snipes at Shah

BJPs star campaigners Tuesday carpet-bombed West Bengal with rallies, ridiculing Mamata Banerjee for her recent visit to temples and her new-found love for Chandi path, provoking retaliatory fire from the TMC boss who accused Home Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021