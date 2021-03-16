Left Menu

Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen

It doesnt feature a camera.The Nest Hub is supposed to generate weekly sleep reports with easy-to-understand breakdowns on the length and quality of sleep, how frequently the user gets up at night and snoring and coughing frequency, along with tips developed in consultation with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.Google says it honed the technology by studying 15,000 sleeping people over a combined 110,000 nights.

PTI | Sanramon | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:57 IST
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen

Google's next internet-connected home device will test whether consumers trust the company enough to let it snoop on their sleep.

New sleep-sensing technology will be a key feature on Google's latest version of its Nest Hub, a 7-inch smart screen unveiled Tuesday.

But the latest Nest Hub can also perform a new trick. If you allow it, the device will also monitor your sleeping patterns from your bedside, negating the need to wear a fitness device or any other potentially bothersome gadget in bed. The feature, which Google intends to offer for free through at least this year, relies on a new chip Google calls Soli, which uses radar to detect motion, including the depth of a person's breathing. The USD 100 Nest Hub can display pictures and video in addition to fielding questions and handling household task through Google's voice-activated assistant. It doesn't feature a camera.

The Nest Hub is supposed to generate weekly sleep reports with easy-to-understand breakdowns on the length and quality of sleep, how frequently the user gets up at night and snoring and coughing frequency, along with tips developed in consultation with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Google says it honed the technology by studying 15,000 sleeping people over a combined 110,000 nights. That kind of help may sound appealing to the millions of people who have trouble sleeping. But the feature may also raise privacy concerns — especially given Google's long history of online surveillance to collect personal details such as interests, habits and whereabouts to help sell the digital ads that generate most of its revenue.

The company may also eventually tweak the feature to work with its FitBit line of fitness devices, which Google took over in January. That USD 2.1 billion purchase has raised concerns that Google could use those gadgets to peer more deeply into people's personal health.

Google is emphasizing the privacy protections built into the sleep sensing feature. For starters, users will have to turn it on themselves. The Nest Hub will also have controls that Google says will make it clear when sleep tracking is on and to make it easy to delete data from the device. All audio will be kept on the device, meaning it won't be sent to Google's data centers, although other sleep information will be provided to generate the analysis and reports. None of the information collected through the sleep sensing feature will be used to sell ads, said Ashton Udall, Google Nest's senior product manager.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech stocks lift S&P 500, Nasdaq as Fed meeting kicks off

The SP 500 hit an all-time high on Tuesday while the Nasdaq touched a two-week peak as technology stocks caught a bid ahead of the Federal Reserves two-day policy meeting.The Nasdaq rose 0.7, extending a rebound in tech-related stocks that ...

Critical patient on whom fan fell at Odisha hospital dies

An 85-year-old woman who was admitted to a hospital here with serious burn injuries, and on whom a ceiling fan of the facility had fallen, has died.Parvati Das of Jajpur district died here on Monday evening and the body has been handed over...

Biden visits Pennsylvania to promote stimulus package in 'Help is Here' tour

President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote his 1.9 trillion stimulus package as part of an all-out push by his team to sell a plan aimed at boosting the U.S. economy out of its pandemic doldrums.Biden, Vice President Kama...

BJP's war machine carpet-bombs Bengal, Mamata snipes at Shah

BJPs star campaigners Tuesday carpet-bombed West Bengal with rallies, ridiculing Mamata Banerjee for her recent visit to temples and her new-found love for Chandi path, provoking retaliatory fire from the TMC boss who accused Home Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021