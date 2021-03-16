Left Menu

Developers to pay lower fees to Google's app store for first $1 mln in revenue

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:03 IST
Developers to pay lower fees to Google's app store for first $1 mln in revenue

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday that it was cutting the service fee that app developers pay to Google Play app store to 15% for the first $1 million in revenue they earn every year, starting July 1.

With this change, 99% of developers will see a 50% reduction in fees, said Google in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3bPgpnc)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India child rights group asks police to probe Netflix show 'Bombay Begums'

A government agency for child rights in India on Tuesday asked police to investigate Netflix Incs show Bombay Begums, saying some scenes in the drama series violated laws meant to protect children, letters seen by Reuters showed.The Nationa...

Motor racing-Returning Alonso has unfinished business in Formula One

After winning two world championships, finishing runner-up three times, celebrating 32 grand prix victories and making 97 podium appearances, Fernando Alonso still has unfinished business in Formula One.The Spaniard, who will be 40 in July,...

BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, claims Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged the BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, while the Congress has reduced itself to goods that are up for sale.Hitting out at both the parties, Vijayan said in many states, people...

Google to cut app store fees on developers' first million in sales by half

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday it would cut the service fee that app developers pay to its app store by half for the first 1 million in revenue they earn every year.The move will bring down Googles app store fees to 15 from 30, the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021