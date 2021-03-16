Left Menu

Google to cut app store fees on developers' first million in sales by half

Both the companies have come under fire from large firms such as Microsoft Corp, Spotify Technology SA, as well as startups and smaller companies, that allege the fees deprive consumers of choices and push up the price of apps. Google said about 99% of developers on its app store would see a 50% reduction in fees after the move, which is effective July 1. It was not immediately clear how big the financial impact of the move would be on Google.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:45 IST
Google to cut app store fees on developers' first million in sales by half
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would cut the service fee that app developers pay to its app store by half for the first $1 million in revenue they earn every year.

The move will bring down Google's app store fees to 15% from 30%, the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3bPgpnc) The decision follows a similar move by Apple Inc, which said in November that it planned to lower its app store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store.

However, Google's policy change is not just limited to smaller developers. Both the companies have come under fire from large firms such as Microsoft Corp, Spotify Technology SA, as well as startups and smaller companies, that allege the fees deprive consumers of choices and push up the price of apps.

Google said about 99% of developers on its app store would see a 50% reduction in fees after the move, which is effective July 1. It was not immediately clear how big the financial impact of the move would be on Google.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Corporatisation of OFB will improve its products' quality and expand its market: Parl committee

The corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board OFB will improve the quality of its products and expand its market, said parliamentary standing committee on defence in a report tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat ...

Italy's Draghi says EMA comments on AstraZeneca vaccine encouraging

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday the latest comments by Europes Medicines Agency EMA on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were encouraging. Italy and numerous other EU nations have suspended use of the vaccine after some p...

Renovation work on Brussels landmark inches towards start line after decades

Work could finally begin on renovating the outside of Brussels landmark the Palais de Justice - but only after the scaffolding that has cloaked the courthouse since 1987 gets another full safety check.The scaffolding has become as much part...

BMC asks schools to discontinue rotational attendance for teachers

In view of rising coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Cororation on Tuesday asked schools to discontinue 50 per cent rotational attendance for teachers and other staff from March 17, a senior official said.Instead, sch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021