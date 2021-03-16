Left Menu

Microsoft hack fallout substantial for Dutch servers, watchdog says

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:45 IST
Dutch authorities on Tuesday said that the fallout for the Netherlands from the hack on Microsoft Corp's exchange was substantial, with at least 1,200 Dutch servers likely to have been affected.

"The National Cyber Security Centre observes that, as a result of vulnerabilities, data is being stolen, malware is placed, back doors are being built in and mailboxes are offered for sale on the black market," the government cyber security watchdog said, urging companies to run updates.

