Left Menu

Belgian soccer club Bruges set for end-March stock market listing

Belgian soccer club Bruges (Club Brugge NV) is set to list on Euronext Brussels at the end of March in an initial public offering valuing the national champions at up to 258 million euros ($307 million). The reigning Belgian champions, Bruges are also the run-away leaders of the national league this season, with a 19 point advantage over second-placed Antwerp.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-03-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 14:41 IST
Belgian soccer club Bruges set for end-March stock market listing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Belgian soccer club Bruges (Club Brugge NV) is set to list on Euronext Brussels at the end of March in an initial public offering valuing the national champions at up to 258 million euros ($307 million). The club issued a prospectus on Wednesday setting a price range of 17.50-22.50 euros per share in an offer set to run until March 25.

Subject to a potential 25% increase in shares offered and an over-allotment of a further 15%, the club would sell 4.67 million shares, equivalent to some 40.7% of all issued shares. Bruges' listing comes as Belgian clubs voted to support the possibility of a joint league with their neighbors in the Netherlands.

The maximum valuation of up to 258 million euros would put Bruges just behind Dutch rivals Ajax <AJAX.AS, valued on Tuesday at 292 million euros, but ahead of the 140 million euros that French side Olympique Lyonnais is worth. The reigning Belgian champions, Bruges are also the run-away leaders of the national league this season, with a 19 point advantage over second-placed Antwerp. They have won 16 titles, second only to Anderlecht in Belgium.

The club plans to build a new 40,000-seat stadium, but will not be issuing new shares as part of the flotation. Its present stadium's capacity is 28,415. The prospectus says the offering is designed to raise the club's profile as a commercially run business, give fans the chance to be part-owners, and provide better access to capital markets in the future.

A minimum of 10% is allocated to retail investors. Grizzly Sports NV, a vehicle that will be owned by major shareholders Bart Verhaeghe, Vincent Mannaert, Jan Boone, and Peter Vanhecke, is the selling shareholder in the transaction. They have a combined holding of 94.34%.

Joint global coordinators of the deal are Credit Suisse Securities, JP Morgan and Berenberg, Gossler & Co and, with Belgium-based Belfius Bank, as joint bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8410 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Prime Video to produce its first Bollywood film in India

Amazon.coms Prime Video will co-produce a Bollywood film, it said on Friday, marking the streaming giants foray into film production in India. The south Asian nation is one of Amazons fastest growing Prime Video markets, where founder Jeff ...

Uber says UK drivers will be at least 15% better off with workers' rights

Ubers British drivers will be at least 15 better off after being classified from Wednesday as workers, entitled to the minimum wage and holiday pay, the apps Northern and Eastern Europe boss said.Drivers will be at least 15 better off as a ...

Malaysia announces $4.9 bln in fresh stimulus to aid coronavirus recovery

Malaysias Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled a fresh round of stimulus on Wednesday, in the hope of breathing life into a pandemic-hit economy that last year saw its worst contraction since the Asian Financial Crisis. Malaysias econom...

Drugs probe: NCB moves HC for cancellation of Showik's bail

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a drugs case probed by the agency following the death of Bollywood star ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021