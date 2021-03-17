Left Menu

Envisaged for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last for 7 years

The life of the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 was initially envisaged for a year but the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO expects it to last for seven years, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha on India's second lunar mission, Jitendra Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Ministers Office, said Chandrayaan-2 was a highly complex mission to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:11 IST
Envisaged for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last for 7 years
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)

The life of the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 was initially envisaged for a year but the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) expects it to last for seven years, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha on India's second lunar mission, Jitendra Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office, said Chandrayaan-2 was a highly complex mission to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission comprised an orbiter, lander, and rover.

Planned to land on the South Pole of the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, 2019, crashing India's dream to become the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

''But for achieving soft landing at the intended spot, the other objectives of the mission have been significantly attained. So much so, that against an initially envisaged one-year life of orbiter, we expect it to be serving for seven years,'' Singh said. The mission has accomplished the objective of expanding lunar scientific knowledge through a detailed study of topography, mineralogy, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics, and tenuous lunar atmosphere leading to a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon, it added. In August last year, Singh had announced that the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has captured the images of craters on the Moon. They were christened ''Sarabhai crater'' after Vikram Sarabhai, father of the Indian space program.

The Sarabhai Crater captured in 3D images shows that it has a depth of around 1.7 kilometers, taken from its raised rim, and the slope of crater walls is between 25 to 35 degrees. These findings will help space scientists to understand further the process on the lunar region filled with lava, Singh had said. ISRO's missions are known to have an enhanced life than what is earlier envisaged. The planned life span of Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)/ Mangalyaan after its insertion into the Mars orbit on September 24, 2014, was six months and it was to complete on March 24, 2015. However, the MOM is still functioning and sending pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Prime Video to produce its first Bollywood film in India

Amazon.coms Prime Video will co-produce a Bollywood film, it said on Friday, marking the streaming giants foray into film production in India. The south Asian nation is one of Amazons fastest growing Prime Video markets, where founder Jeff ...

Uber says UK drivers will be at least 15% better off with workers' rights

Ubers British drivers will be at least 15 better off after being classified from Wednesday as workers, entitled to the minimum wage and holiday pay, the apps Northern and Eastern Europe boss said.Drivers will be at least 15 better off as a ...

Malaysia announces $4.9 bln in fresh stimulus to aid coronavirus recovery

Malaysias Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled a fresh round of stimulus on Wednesday, in the hope of breathing life into a pandemic-hit economy that last year saw its worst contraction since the Asian Financial Crisis. Malaysias econom...

Drugs probe: NCB moves HC for cancellation of Showik's bail

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a drugs case probed by the agency following the death of Bollywood star ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021