Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE -TikTok considers introducing group chat feature this year -sources

Video-sharing platform TikTok may launch a group messaging feature this year, people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters, putting the Chinese-owned app in more direct competition with social media rivals such as Facebook. Group messaging is part of owner ByteDance's plan to develop TikTok into more of a "social interactions app", one of the sources said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:12 IST
EXCLUSIVE -TikTok considers introducing group chat feature this year -sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Video-sharing platform TikTok may launch a group messaging feature this year, people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters, putting the Chinese-owned app in more direct competition with social media rivals such as Facebook.

Group messaging is part of owner ByteDance's plan to develop TikTok into more of a "social interactions app", one of the sources said. The feature has been part of the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, since 2019. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

A group chat function would help TikTok keep users on the app longer. TikTok, which is particularly popular with teenagers and young adults, has also been expanding its live streaming and e-commerce offerings and group chats would enable influencers to more easily connect with fans. TikTok did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ByteDance had internal discussions last year about introducing the group chat feature but put many updates on hold after the app came under fire from the Trump administration and was banned in India, a second person said. It is currently evaluating when and where it will launch group chats on TikTok, the sources said.

U.S. President Joe Biden's new administration has paused a government lawsuit that could have resulted in a de facto ban on the app's use in the United States and corporate sponsors have raced back to the service. The White House also said last month it has taken no new "proactive step" related to the Trump administration's plan for TikTok's American operations to be acquired by U.S. investors.

The Trump administration had contended that TikTok poses national security concerns as the personal data of U.S. users could be obtained by China's government. TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United States, has denied the allegation. The group chat messaging service is likely to be unencrypted, one of the sources said.

Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert who is on Tiktok's U.S. advisory council, said he had not been notified about group chats being launched in the United States, but added the platform would need to be ready to deal with dangers that would come with expanding into social messaging. "If you are a site that is the size of a TikTok or a Facebook, even if it's not encrypted, you still have to worry about how am I going to moderate this material and deal with the harms."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Prime Video to produce its first Bollywood film in India

Amazon.coms Prime Video will co-produce a Bollywood film, it said on Friday, marking the streaming giants foray into film production in India. The south Asian nation is one of Amazons fastest growing Prime Video markets, where founder Jeff ...

Uber says UK drivers will be at least 15% better off with workers' rights

Ubers British drivers will be at least 15 better off after being classified from Wednesday as workers, entitled to the minimum wage and holiday pay, the apps Northern and Eastern Europe boss said.Drivers will be at least 15 better off as a ...

Malaysia announces $4.9 bln in fresh stimulus to aid coronavirus recovery

Malaysias Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled a fresh round of stimulus on Wednesday, in the hope of breathing life into a pandemic-hit economy that last year saw its worst contraction since the Asian Financial Crisis. Malaysias econom...

Drugs probe: NCB moves HC for cancellation of Showik's bail

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a drugs case probed by the agency following the death of Bollywood star ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021