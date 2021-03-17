Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs MoU with the National Forensic Sciences University to open ‘Center of Excellence’ in India

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, signed an MoU with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) on March 15th, 2021. The collaboration is to establish the NFSU-Thermo Fisher Scientific Centre of Excellence for DNA forensics. The center will be at NFSU's premises in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The state-of-the-art facility will focus on conducting research, method/workflow development, and provide scientific demonstrations and training in the field of DNA forensics. "At Thermo Fisher, we deliver some of the most comprehensive validated products, expertise, and application support to the forensic science community. Through the center, we aim to facilitate training and ensure access to industry-leading solutions that provide highly accurate results while fulfilling the demand for forensic experts in the country and around the world.

Our partnership with NFSU reinstates our commitment to fulfilling our mission which is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer", said Amit Chopra, managing director, India, and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Technology innovation, automation, databases, and good laboratory practices are essential to the pursuit of justice. The objective of Thermo Fisher's collaboration with NFSU is to bring together leading minds and instrumentation, supporting the development of workflows and integrated solutions designed to increase efficiencies, and bring awareness regarding the advancements in DNA forensics.

Advertisement

"The Centre of Excellence is uniquely placed to help forensic scientists, partners and law enforcement bodies to collaborate and develop workflows that will help push the use of cutting-edge technology in the field of DNA forensics. The collaboration will take us a step closer to making the world a safer place to live," said Peter Waterman, global commercial leader, human identification business for Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We welcome the establishment of this advanced and first of its kind CoE in the country. The center will significantly improve access to integrated, high-quality human identification solutions and positively impact the capacity-building of forensic scientists and students in the country. We look forward to a highly impactful collaboration with Thermo Fisher in India," said Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Dr. J.M Vyas, NFSU. About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies, or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them.

Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience, and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com About National Forensic Sciences University The National Forensic Sciences University, erstwhile Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) is India's premier institute for advanced knowledge and scientific research in the field of forensic science and its allied branches. The main objective of the University is to create professional forensic scientists to fulfill the acute shortage of forensic experts in the country and around the world. Its mandate is to create skilled human resources in the field of forensic science and help in strengthening the justice delivery system of India. The university strives to foster a balance between the pursuit of basic forensic knowledge and applying its research for the prevention and investigation of crimes in the country. NFSU also promotes, supports, and facilitates the development of various fields of forensic sciences and allied sciences including biotechnology. Considering the role, importance, and contribution of erstwhile GFSU, the government of India, has elevated GFSU as National Forensic Sciences University and also accorded the special status of 'An Institution of National Importance" with effect from 1st October 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)