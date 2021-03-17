Great Learning's new logo reinforces the brand's 'Power Ahead' positioning

Left Menu

Great Learning, one of India's leading EdTech companies for higher and professional education launched its new logo which represents its core philosophy of guided growth for its learners so that they are able to power ahead in their careers. In the past 7 years, from the time of inception, the brand has been working towards empowering learners to accelerate their careers through high-quality education, personalized mentorship, and career support.

17-03-2021
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Great Learning, one of India's leading EdTech companies for higher and professional education launched its new logo which represents its core philosophy of 'guided growth' for its learners so that they can power ahead in their careers.

In the past 7 years, from the time of inception, the brand has been working towards empowering learners to accelerate their careers through high-quality education, personalized mentorship, and career support. Over the years, the brand has been successful in creating awareness about the importance of lifelong learning for sustained career success among its learners. Through this new logo, the brand reinforces its promise of guided growth, which is the foundation of its mentored learning approach.

The new logo created by the Great Learning in-house design team is sleek, modern, and vibrant. The arrow in the 'G' is a key visual element and symbolizes the upward journey of steady growth. The sharp contours of the icon 'G' blend with the rounded typeface for the lettering to bring alive what the brand stands for - a potent combination of cutting-edge skills delivered via a supportive and inviting learning experience.

Speaking on the launch of the new logo, Mohan Lakhamraju, CEO of Great Learning said, ''Our experience has shown that mentorship and guidance are pivotal to the success of an individual's learning journey. It is this personalized attention and mentorship that has differentiated Great Learning and helped establish it as the most trusted tech company in our space and enabled us to positively impact the careers and lives of our learners. Our new logo represents our continued commitment to helping our learners power ahead in their careers through our guided learning approach.'' As a part of the logo launch, the brand also released a short video highlighting beautifully the brand philosophy of mentored learning, and the impact created since the company's inception.

Click on the link to view the launch video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04JpfelD8mU About Great Learning is one of India's leading ed-tech companies for professional and higher education. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Software Engineering, Business Management, Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Design Thinking, and more. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, MIT, The University of Texas at Austin, National University Singapore, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry.

Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended mode, classroom mode, and purely online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners in India and the world over. By delivering over 50 million hours of transformational learning, we have impacted over 1 million learners from 160 countries. Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe.

