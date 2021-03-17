Left Menu

U.S. Commerce Dept expands sanctions on Russia over 2018 poisoning of ex-officer in UK

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:50 IST
U.S. Commerce Dept expands sanctions on Russia over 2018 poisoning of ex-officer in UK

The United States on Wednesday said it was tightening sanctions on some exports to Russia in response to the poisoning of a former Russian military intelligence officer, partially excluding certain items such as those related to aviation and space. The U.S. Commerce Department, in a statement, said the move was in response to the March 2018 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, with a military-grade nerve agent, which Moscow has denied.

The department "is committed to preventing Russia from accessing sensitive U.S. technologies that might be diverted to its malign chemical weapons activities," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teden Mengi signs long-term deal with Manchester United

Manchester United on Wednesday announced that Teden Mengi has signed a new long-term contract which will keep him at the club until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year. Mengi is a product of the clubs famed Academy and h...

K-star Bae Suzy rumored to act with Telegu actor Ram Charan in Indian film

The south Korean singer cum actress Bae Suzy, who is also a member of the girl group miss A under JYP Entertainment, has drawn global attention for Netlixs newly released show Start-Up. Ever since Bae Suzy made her successful film debut in ...

Syria president's office: Assad, wife recovering from virus

Syrias first couple are on their way to recovery nine days after testing positive for the coronavirus, President Bashar Assads office said Wednesday.Assad, 55, and his wife have had mild symptoms of the illness and are continuing their work...

Julius Baer appoints MD Senior Advisor, five Relationship Managers in India

Wealth management major Julius Baer on Wednesday announced the appointment of Chirag Gandhi as Managing Director Senior Advisor, and five relationship managers in India.A release said that Gandhi has more than 15 years of experience in weal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021