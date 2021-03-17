U.S. Commerce Dept expands sanctions on Russia over 2018 poisoning of ex-officer in UK

U.S. Commerce Dept expands sanctions on Russia over 2018 poisoning of ex-officer in UKReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:50 IST
The United States on Wednesday said it was tightening sanctions on some exports to Russia in response to the poisoning of a former Russian military intelligence officer, partially excluding certain items such as those related to aviation and space. The U.S. Commerce Department, in a statement, said the move was in response to the March 2018 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, with a military-grade nerve agent, which Moscow has denied.
The department "is committed to preventing Russia from accessing sensitive U.S. technologies that might be diverted to its malign chemical weapons activities," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning - sources
Russia reports 10,565 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths
EMERGING MARKETS-China shares slip, investors eye U.S. sanctions on Russia
Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new U.S. sanctions - Ifax
'Hundred suspicion don't make a proof': Court cites Russian Novelist to drop murder charges against two in Delhi violence case