Left Menu

U.S. Commerce Dept expands sanctions on Russia after Navalny poisoning

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:49 IST
U.S. Commerce Dept expands sanctions on Russia after Navalny poisoning
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Wednesday said it was tightening sanctions on some exports to Russia in response to the poisoning of Kremlin critic leader Alexei Navalny, partially excluding certain items such as those related to aviation and space.

The U.S. Commerce Department, in a statement, said the move would tighten sanctions originally put in place in response to the March 2018 poisoning of former Russian military officer intelligence Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, with a military-grade nerve agent. Moscow has denied any role in either case. The department "is committed to preventing Russia from accessing sensitive U.S. technologies that might be diverted to its malign chemical weapons activities," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's president asks PM-designate to form government or go

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday to form a new cabinet immediately or else make way for someone who can.Hariri responded by saying that he would meet with Aoun yet again to discus...

Noida police invokes CrPC 144 ahead of festivals

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC till April 30, prohibiting unauthorised protests and warning of action against people not following COVID-19 protocols like so...

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021