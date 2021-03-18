Left Menu

U.S. subpoenas Chinese communications firms in probe of national security risks

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:11 IST
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that it has served subpoenas on multiple Chinese companies that provide information and communications technology services in the United States to see if they pose a national security risk.

"Beijing has engaged in conduct that blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in statement. The subpoenas will gather information to "allow us to make a determination for possible action that best protects the security of American companies, American workers, and U.S. national security."

The statement did not name any companies. China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp were targeted by the previous administration of Donald Trump for removal from the U.S. telecoms infrastructure.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

