Left Menu

Google blocked 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies in 2020

Overall, Google blocked more than 99 million COVID-related ads from serving throughout the last year, including those for miracle cures, N95 masks due to supply shortages, as well as fake vaccine doses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-03-2021 07:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 07:02 IST
Google blocked 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies in 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google updated more than 40 policies for advertisers and publishers, blocked approximately 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies and restricted an additional 6.4 billion ads in 2020 globally, according to the company's annual Ads Safety Report.

Due to continued investment in the automated detection technology, along with several new policies, Google said it was able to vastly increase its enforcement and remove ads from 1.3 billion publisher pages in 2020, up from 21 million in 2019. Additionally, the company stopped ads from serving on over 1.6 million publisher sites with pervasive or egregious violations.

"As the number of COVID-19 cases rose around the world last January, we enforced our sensitive events policy to prevent behavior like price-gouging on in-demand products like hand sanitizer, masks and paper goods, or ads promoting false cures. As we learned more about the virus and health organizations issued new guidance, we evolved our enforcement strategy to start allowing medical providers, health organizations, local governments and trusted businesses to surface critical updates and authoritative content, while still preventing opportunistic abuse," Google wrote in a blog post.

Overall, Google blocked more than 99 million COVID-related ads from serving throughout the last year, including those for miracle cures, N95 masks due to supply shortages, as well as fake vaccine doses.

Last year, Google witnessed an uptick in opportunistic advertising and fraudulent behavior from actors looking to mislead users. To address this adversarial behavior, the company launched multiple new policies and programs including its advertiser identity verification program and business operations verification program.

According to the report, Google blocked more than 867 million ads for attempting to evade its automated detection systems, including cloaking, and an additional 101 million ads for violating its misrepresentation policies.

In 2020, Google verified more than 5,400 additional election advertisers globally and in the U.S., the company temporarily paused more than 5 million ads and blocked ads on over 3 billion Search queries referencing the election, the candidates or its outcome.

"Preserving trust for advertisers and publishers helps their businesses succeed in the long term. In the upcoming year, we will continue to invest in policies, our team of experts and enforcement technology to stay ahead of potential threats," Google said.

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google blocked 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies in 2020

Google updated more than 40 policies for advertisers and publishers, blocked approximately 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies and restricted an additional 6.4 billion ads in 2020 globally, according to the companys annual Ads Safety...

Malaysia's Petronas prices $600 mln bond offering at premium to U.S. paper

Malaysias state energy firm Petronas on Thursday said it has priced a 600 million single tranche seven-year note at a premium to U.S. treasuries.Petronas said in a statement the notes were priced at 85 basis points over the seven-year U.S. ...

Paraguay lawmakers vote down impeachment bid against president over pandemic

Paraguayan opposition lawmakers lost a bid on Wednesday to impeach President Mario Abdo over the governments handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the South American country. Abdos conservative government has faced fierce protests in rece...

Japan to lift Tokyo area state of emergency as planned on Sunday -minister

The Japanese governments advisory panel on coronavirus countermeasures on Thursday approved a plan to let the state of emergency expire in the Tokyo area as scheduled on March 21, Economy Minister Yasuhisa Nishimura said. Prime Minister Yos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021