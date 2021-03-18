Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLEDs get VDE certification for Gaming TV Performance 

Left Menu

The Samsung 2021 Neo QLED TVs including QN900, QN800, QN90 and QN85 have received the distinction, reflecting the game-changing performance of a sub-10ms input lag and HDR -often considered as one of the most important features among gamers - with a brightness of higher than 1000 nits, the South Korean electronics giant said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:13 IST
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung announced on Thursday that its 2021 Neo QLED lineup has achieved "Gaming TV Performance" certification from Germany's Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE) institute.

Commenting on the achievement, Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "An increasing number of gamers look for large screen displays with high-end picture quality when shopping for a TV, and Samsung continues to lead the TV-focused gaming experience."

With 100% color volume and 12-bit backlight control, Samsung's 2021 Neo QLED TVs deliver more accurate details, deeper blacks and incredible color expression while industry-first features like Wide Game View and Game Bar provide a broader viewing experience with 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratio. Players can enjoy smooth picture quality throughout gameplay with FreeSync Premium Pro feature that minimizes stuttering.

Further, Neo QLED TVs deliver fast game motion at 120Hz with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ and with AI-based surround-sound and object tracking sound (OTS+), the TVs deliver an immersive sound tailored specifically to the user's space.

To recall, last week, all of the Samsung 2021 Neo QLED models received "Eye Care" certification from VDE in Germany.

