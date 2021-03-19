GoTraffic Reviews & Bonuses: SkyRocket Traffic from Social Media

Social media is a major source of traffic for the majority of websites. Social channels are vital for all type of businesses to keep their audience engaged, boost website traffic and ultimately build their brand. However, managing social channels and bringing a good volume of traffic from them is not as easy as it sounds. That is when social media management tools come in.

Social media management tools and solutions not only make it easier for you to manage your social channels but also help you to drive traffic to your website. In this post, we will be reviewing one such solution called GoTraffic that will help you connect with leading social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Tumblr and LinkedIn, manage social campaigns and drive your website traffic.

What is GoTraffic and its Reviews & Bonuses

GoTraffic is a plug-and-play traffic solution that utilizes artificial intelligence to ethically grab free traffic from social media. The content is generated using the GoTraffic AI technology to works better according to the niche. Whether you are an entrepreneur, an affiliate marketer, a solo ad vendor or a digital marketer, GoTraffic is a perfect solution for you to boost traffic to your business/personal website.

Key Features

Now, here is a sneak peek of what you can do with GoTraffic:

Operate multiple businesses from a single account

Create one or more workspaces with your time zone to manage your media campaigns

Connect with multiple social media - Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn & Tumblr

Integrate your GoTraffic account with Giphy, Pixabay and Youzign

Add your own SMTP for email notifications

Instantly and smoothly manage multiple social media campaigns

Customize and manage all posts in a single, easy-to-use dashboard

Based on Calendar create and schedule posts for the next 365-days with caption and images

Facebook Page Posts

Facebook Group P osts

Linkedin Posts

Twitter Posts

365 days of content prompts Accessible

365 days of pre-written content Accessible

Beautifully designed content templates available

Create captions and hashtags and pull them into media post

Customize and manage image templates using a built-in image editor

Clone your created workspace, projects and media post

View analytics of scheduled media post activity

The best thing about traffic is that it allows you to choose and customize the content that works best for your niche.

Dates:

Pre-launch starts: 22nd March 11 AM ET/NY

Pre-launch webinar on 25th March, 10 AM ET/NY

Encore webinar on 25th March at 5 PM ET/NY

Launch starts: 25th March, 11 AM ET/NY

Launch ends: 30th March, midnight ET/NY

GoTraffic Is Perfect For:

Whether you are an entrepreneur, an affiliate marketer, a solo ad vendor or a digital marketer, GoTraffic is a perfect solution for you to boost traffic to your business website

The GoTraffic menu is divided into the following sections:

Dashboard - The GoTraffic dashboard shows you the overall stats of your account as well as the total number of posts posted on a particular social media platform.

Image: GoTraffic's easy-to-use dashboard shows the stats about the workspaces, projects, posts and more in your account

Workspace - Based on the plan you have purchased, you can create one or unlimited workspaces as per your time zone. Workspace helps you manage all your media projects and connect with multiple social media platforms. In this section, you can view projects for the selected workspace, edit the created workspace, manage captions and hashtags for social media posts. Further, you can delete or disable your workspace.

- Based on the plan you have purchased, you can create one or unlimited workspaces as per your time zone. Workspace helps you manage all your media projects and connect with multiple social media platforms. In this section, you can view projects for the selected workspace, edit the created workspace, manage captions and hashtags for social media posts. Further, you can delete or disable your workspace. My Projects - In this category, you can create a new project, edit or delete an existing project and manage the posts for the project created

- In this category, you can create a new project, edit or delete an existing project and manage the posts for the project created Manage Posts - Here, you can create posts for your social media accounts (accounts must be integrated with GoTraffic), post them instantly or save them as a draft to post them later.

- Here, you can create posts for your social media accounts (accounts must be integrated with GoTraffic), post them instantly or save them as a draft to post them later. 365 Projects - As the name suggests, it provides Done for You (DFY) projects with image templates for the whole year (365 days). You can also preview DFY projects by simply tapping on the preview icon on a template.

- As the name suggests, it provides Done for You (DFY) projects with image templates for the whole year (365 days). You can also preview DFY projects by simply tapping on the preview icon on a template. Integrations - This section allows you to integrate your social media accounts with GoTraffic Workspace. Besides, you can integrate your account with Pixabay, SMTP and Youzign.

- This section allows you to integrate your social media accounts with GoTraffic Workspace. Besides, you can integrate your account with Pixabay, SMTP and Youzign. Image Editor- The built-in image editor allows you to create a new template, edit it using a number of editing tools, add images and text to the template and finally save and download the created template.

Lastly, the Analytics category allows you to see the statistics of the scheduled social media posts. If you have multiple workspaces and projects, then you can choose a specific workspace and project from the drop-down menu.

GoTraffic Plans

The GoTraffic tool is available in several different versions including:

FE1: GoTraffic Personal

1 Workspace

5 Projects

5 social connections per Workspace

Schedule an unlimited number of media posts

1 DFY prompt per day

Schedule media post on an as-needed basis

2 niches

10 media post templates

Image Editor - Basic version

Captions and Hashtag Manager

Complete analytics of scheduled media post activity

FE2: GoTraffic Commercial

5 workspaces

25 Projects

5 Social connections per workspace

Schedule an unlimited number of media posts

3 DFY prompts / day

Schedule your media post on an as-needed basis

1 DFY content piece a day

7 niches - Weight Loss, Gym/Fitness, MMO, DigitalMarketing, Cryptocurrency, Restaurant, Real Estate

50 media post templates

Image Editor - Basic version

Captions and Hashtag Manager

Complete analytics of scheduled media post activity

Cloning - Clone your created Workspace, Projects and Media post

DFY 365 scheduled projects with captions and images (Calendar Based)

OTO1: GoTraffic Unlimited

Unlimited Campaigns

Unlimited Workspaces

Unlimited Social Connections

Unlimited Posts

Unlimited Content prompt library

Future updates

Advanced effects in the Image Editor

100 FB Post Templates, 100 Twitter Post Templates,100 Linkedin Templates, 100 Reddit Post Templates, 100Tumblr Post Templates

Automated rescheduling media post with the days set

An email notification will be triggered on every media post activity

OTO2: GoTraffic Agency

Agency license with Whitelabel rebranding

Create and manage up to 100 clients

Custom logo branding on the client's dashboard

Team member access to manage Workspace

5 Email swipes

Outsourced team member access

GoTraffic Agency website

All pages created with content

Add featured samples of services offered

Add clients testimonial

DFY reseller license

5 DFY Fiverr Gigs to sell Media Post Service

DFY Sales Videos to sell Media Post Service

DFY Phone Scripts

BONUS: Ready-Made Client Contracts

BONUS: 100+ DFY Lead Magnets

BONUS: 100+ DFY FB Ad + Copy Templates

OTO3: GoTraffic Reseller

50 Licenses

500 Licenses

GoTraffic Prices

Here's the early-bird pricing of GoTraffic plans which will be effective from March 25th to 30th March:

FE1 -GoTraffic Persona l Price: USD37 one-time

l Price: USD37 one-time FE2 - GoTraffic Commercial Price: USD47 one-time (use "coupon" for $X off)

OTO1 - GoTraffic Unlimited Price: USD97 per year

USD97 per year DS1 - GoTraffic Unlimited Trial Price: USD1 then USD97 per year

USD1 then USD97 per year OTO2 -GoTraffic Agency & Agency Kit Price : USD67 one-time

: USD67 one-time DS2 - GoTraffic Agency Price: USD37 per year

USD37 per year OTO3 - GoTraffic Reseller Price: USD197 for 50 seats and USD 297 for 500 seats

Thereafter (post-launch),after 30th March the pricing will be as follows:

FE1 -GoTraffic Personal Price : USD47 one-time

Price USD47 one-time FE2 - GoTraffic Commercial Price : USD67 one-time (use "coupon" for $X off)

Price USD67 one-time (use "coupon" for $X off) OTO1 - GoTraffic Unlimited Price : USD197 per year

Price USD197 per year DS1 - GoTraffic Unlimited Trial Price : USD1 then USD197 per year

Price USD1 then USD197 per year OTO2 -GoTraffic Agency & Agency Kit Price : USD67 one-time

Price USD67 one-time DS2 - GoTraffic Agency Price : USD37 per year

Price USD37 per year OTO3 - GoTraffic Reseller Price: USD197 for 50 seats and USD297 for 500 seats

Bonuses

If you will buy from our link then you will get these additional bonuses with your GoTraffic purchase.

Bonus #1: UltraVid, creates 1-click video sites complete with monetization.

Bonus #2: VidPix, lets you place buy buttons, opt-in forms and even videos on top of your images.

Bonus #3: Traffic Generating Resources

Make traffic generation fast and easy with this bonus. This will include training and strategies that will propel your business to the next level.

Bonus #4: Guest Posting Secrets

Guest Posting Secrets is a comprehensive guide on how you can effectively get high-quality backlinks from authority websites and generate evergreen traffic. With this training, you will be able to learn how to approach high-authority websites and get the most out of your guest post.

Bonus #5: Hilite & Share

Hilite and Share encourage readers to share your best content, and bring more traffic back to your site! gives your readers a new easy way to share your best content.

Bonus #6: Keyword Tool Software, is a powerful software to extract the keywords with a user guide in the zip folder.

Bonus #7: KontrolPress, protects your site from being hacked

Bonus #8: VidLock, is a premium WP plugin that lets you capture leads and make more sales by "locking" your videos until visitors perform a certain action.

Bonus #9: Vid Promo Pages is a premium page builder that comes with tens of ready-made template of our highest converting sales pages.

Bonus #10: WebbyApp ,turns any WP site into a fully-fledged mobile app (iOS & Android)

