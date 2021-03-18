Left Menu

Motorola Hanoip gets BIS certification; India launch imminent

The Motorola Hanoip is expected to house a 32MP+16MP dual selfie camera and a 108MP quad-camera setup at the back. The main shooter will be assisted by a 16MP, an 8MP and a 2MP sensor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:30 IST
Motorola Hanoip gets BIS certification; India launch imminent
Image Credit: Flickr

The Motorola Hanoip, the upcoming G-series smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company, has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that the device will be landing in India soon.

Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the handset on the BIS website, who also suggested that the Motorola Hanoip will house a 32MP+16MP dual selfie camera and a 108MP quad-camera setup at the back. The main shooter will be assisted by a 16MP, an 8MP and a 2MP sensor.

Further, the tipster said that the handset will be offered in two memory configuration - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Earlier this month, the Motorola Hanoip was reportedly spotted on the FCC website. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform.

Meanwhile, Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G100 globally on March 25th with reports suggesting that it will be a rebrand of the Motorola Edge S which was launched in China earlier this year. As confirmed by the company, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform.

The Moto G100 will likely come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual punch-hole cutout for the 16MP + 8MP selfie cameras. The fingerprint sensor will be mounted on the side. The device is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and run on Android 11.

The back of the phone will likely be housing a triple camera setup comprising a 64MP main snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

36,39,989 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra till March 17

A total of 36,39,989 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state till March 17, the Maharashtra government said in a statement on Thursday. Yesterday, 2,74,037 people 2,22,771 Covishield and 51266 Covaxin were vaccinated in 29...

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launches two new index funds

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on Thursday launched two new index funds focused on the Nitfy midcap and smallcap indices. While the Nifty midcap 150 index fund is an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty midcap 150 TR index, the Nifty smallca...

China says topic of potential Xi-Biden meeting not on agenda at Alaska talks

Chinas foreign ministry said on Thursday that the topic of a potential meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden is not on the agenda at the Sino-U.S. talks in Alaska at the moment.But during that dialogue, b...

Soccer-Dutch fans snap up tickets for World Cup experiment

Dutch fans took just half an hour to snap up all the tickets for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Latvia this month after the Netherlands allowed 5,000 spectators to attend the match as part of a study that could help get fans back into...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021