Motorola Hanoip gets BIS certification; India launch imminent

The Motorola Hanoip, the upcoming G-series smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company, has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that the device will be landing in India soon.

Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the handset on the BIS website, who also suggested that the Motorola Hanoip will house a 32MP+16MP dual selfie camera and a 108MP quad-camera setup at the back. The main shooter will be assisted by a 16MP, an 8MP and a 2MP sensor.

Advertisement

Further, the tipster said that the handset will be offered in two memory configuration - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Earlier this month, the Motorola Hanoip was reportedly spotted on the FCC website. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform.

Motorola Hanoip XT2135-1 and XT-2147-1 arrives on FCC. The XT2135 is spotted with MC50 battery, while the XT2147 battery info ia not available.More in here#motorola #hanoip #xt2147 #xt2137 https://t.co/9MmsIZlE76 pic.twitter.com/4bbKINREXP — Simranpal Singh (ਸਿਮਰਨਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ) (@simransingh931) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G100 globally on March 25th with reports suggesting that it will be a rebrand of the Motorola Edge S which was launched in China earlier this year. As confirmed by the company, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform.

The Moto G100 will likely come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual punch-hole cutout for the 16MP + 8MP selfie cameras. The fingerprint sensor will be mounted on the side. The device is expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and run on Android 11.

The back of the phone will likely be housing a triple camera setup comprising a 64MP main snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.