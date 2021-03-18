Left Menu

India, Saudi Arabia hold talks on initiating cooperation in space

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India and Saudi Arabia held discussions on initiating cooperation in the space field and explored the possibility of inking a county-level MoU.

Indian Space Research Organisation and Saudi Space Commission held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday on virtual mode.

Secretary in the Indian Department of Space and ISRO Chairman K Sivan and President of Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission Prince Sultan bin Salman led the discussions.

''Both had discussions on initiating space cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The possibility of concluding country-level MoU for space cooperation was also discussed,'' Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement.

