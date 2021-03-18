India, Saudi Arabia hold talks on initiating cooperation in space

India, Saudi Arabia hold talks on initiating cooperation in spacePTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:52 IST
India and Saudi Arabia held discussions on initiating cooperation in the space field and explored the possibility of inking a county-level MoU.
Indian Space Research Organisation and Saudi Space Commission held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday on virtual mode.
Secretary in the Indian Department of Space and ISRO Chairman K Sivan and President of Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission Prince Sultan bin Salman led the discussions.
''Both had discussions on initiating space cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The possibility of concluding country-level MoU for space cooperation was also discussed,'' Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
After enhancing ties with Brazil, Australia, ISRO eyes new opportunities with Italy
ISRO develops radar for joint earth observation satellite mission with NASA
ISRO's commercial arm NSIL bags 4 more contracts, eyes satellite-building deals
ISRO, JAXA review cooperation on joint lunar polar exploration satellite mission
ISRO to offload most activities to industry, enhance focus on advanced research