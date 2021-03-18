Left Menu

Zareen stuns world champion Ekaterina to enter Bosphorus boxing quarters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:13 IST
Zareen stuns world champion Ekaterina to enter Bosphorus boxing quarters
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Nikhat Zareen)

India's Nikhat Zareen stunned reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to breeze into the women's 51kg quarter-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul here.

The Asian Championships bronze medallist, Zareen caused a major upset on the second day of the tournament on Wednesday when she out-punched the Russian boxer 5-0. The Indian pugilist will have yet another tough bout ahead as she takes on two-time world champion Kyzaibay Nazim of Kazakhstan in her last-eight round. Apart from Zareen, 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather, and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed to the quarter-finals. Thapa got the better of Kazakhstan's Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men's 63kg division.

World championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favorites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women's second-round matches.

However, it was curtains for Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg), and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) as they lost their preliminary round bouts.

The third day of the event will witness six Indian boxers fighting it out in their respective quarter-final bouts. Lather, Zareen, Parveen, and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women's category while Thapa and Solanki will present an Indian challenge in the men's competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

