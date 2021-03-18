Xbox Game Pass PC, Ultimate members can now enjoy EA Play's best games
Microsoft has announced the availability of EA Play for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members at no additional cost.
"Since teaming up with Electronic Arts, we've been working to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members an EA Play membership at no additional cost. We want to thank the PC community for your patience over the past few months as we worked to deliver a better Xbox App experience for EA Play," the company wrote in a blog post.
Starting March 18 at 2:00 PM PT (2:30 AM IST, Friday), Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate members will be able to enjoy more than 60 of EA's biggest and best PC games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat. Starting on day one, members can play the new-to-Play List title Star Wars: Squadrons on PC and console.
Additionally, they will get access to titles from some of EA's most popular franchises like Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer, and The Sims.
Besides, Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate members will get monthly rewards. Rewards for this month include - Gold Team Fantasy MUT packs and an EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21, an N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends, to name a few. Members will also get exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and discounts on EA digital purchases via the app.
Furthermore, they will get access to trials of games for up to 10 hours from best-loved franchises and top titles such as FIFA 21.
How to get started?
To access EA Play games, follow these steps:
- Sign in to the Xbox app
- Choose and EA Play game and click install
- Install the EA Desktop app
- Install the EA Play game in the Xbox app
- Sign-in to your EA Account / create a new one
- Link your EA Account to your Xbox account
- Download and Play
After connecting the EA and Xbox accounts, Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate members can browse the EA Play library, pick their favourite game, and play with friends.
