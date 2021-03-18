Left Menu

Govt keen to develop, strengthen own mobile app store: Prasad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:50 IST
The government while encouraging private players to host apps, is equally keen to develop and strengthen its own mobile app store, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

India’s first indigenously developed Appstore, ‘Mobile Seva Appstore’ hosts more than 965 live apps from various domains and categories of public services, Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

''While the government encourages private players to host apps, it is equally keen to develop and encourage its own mobile App Store,'' Prasad said.

The response has been good and the government wishes to strengthen it further, he added.

The minister was replying to a question on whether in the absence of country’s own digital application store, dependence on Google and Apple for digital services is creating problems in digital ecosystem and if the ministry would consider having either a single or separate digital store for Government and private apps, for self-reliance.

Prasad informed that India is the largest user of mobile apps, and mentioned that Digital India programme coupled with encouragement being given to Indian innovators to create apps has become a big movement.

Citing India App Market Statistics report 2021, he said that around 5 per cent apps on Android are from Indian Apps developers. ''The government also noted that there has to be a proper Indian App Store for hosting apps free of cost in the initial stages,'' he said.

Accordingly, the `Mobile Seva App Store' was started which besides hosting Government apps is also encouraging private apps to come on board, he noted.

