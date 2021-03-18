Left Menu

Facebook to remove posts praising Atlanta shooting

Social networking service Facebook is taking action against hateful posts and misinformation surrounding the mass shooting that left eight people dead in Atlanta earlier this week.

ANI | California | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:03 IST
Facebook to remove posts praising Atlanta shooting
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Social networking service Facebook is taking action against hateful posts and misinformation surrounding the mass shooting that left eight people dead in Atlanta earlier this week. According to Mashable, on March 16, Robert Aaron Long allegedly shot and killed eight people at three different Atlanta businesses: Young's Asian Massage Parlor, Aromatherapy Spa, and Gold Spa. Seven of the victims were women. Six were identified as Asian.

According to the company, it is designating the shooting as a "violating event." This basically means that Facebook will remove any content on its platform which praises or supports the shooting or the shooter. Such posts are in violation of the company's policies on promoting or inciting violence. Facebook has previously classified shootings, such as the one at the Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer, with this designation.

In addition, the social networking company will not let anyone create a new account on Facebook or Instagram using the same name as the suspected shooter. Over the past day, screenshots of a post purportedly from Long's Facebook account have spread online. Facebook has confirmed that the posting is fake.

"We've confirmed that these screenshots are fake and we're removing them from the platform for violating our policies," said a Facebook spokesperson in a comment provided to Mashable. While the Facebook account is fake, the company has found an Instagram account that is actually linked to the shooter. Facebook said that it removed the account, which has been inactive for a while, and it will continue to monitor its platforms for additional accounts belonging to the shooter and remove them.

Facebook also stated that it is in touch with law enforcement concerning the shooting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Medupi and Kusile power stations corrected defects

From improving the balance sheet to correcting defects at the Kusile and Medupi power plants, Deputy President David Mabuza says the task team on Eskom is pleased with the progress of the recently-appointed transformation management office ...

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Khushbu Sundar files nomination from Thousand Lights constituency

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar on Thursday filed her nomination as Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate from Thousand Lights assembly constituency for upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. Ahead of her nomination filing, she conducted a roadsh...

Belarus opposition says OSCE and U.N. ready to help negotiate with authorities

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the United Nations were ready to mediate in any negotiations between her and the government. They a...

All England Open: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Prannoy crashes out

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing All England Open while HS Prannoy crashed out of the competition. Lakshya Sen defeated Frances Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21- 17 in the second round while world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021