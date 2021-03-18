Left Menu

Mexican economy shrank 4.0% y/y in Feb, estimate shows

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:44 IST
Mexican economy shrank 4.0% y/y in Feb, estimate shows
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The Mexican economy contracted by 4.0% in February compared to the same month a year earlier, preliminary official data showed on Thursday.

Secondary activities, which include manufacturing, were down 4.2% while tertiary activities such as services dipped by 4.3%, the national statistics agency (INEGI) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports of suspected slavery stall in UK due to coronavirus

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, March 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The number of suspected modern slaves identified annually in Britain has stalled for the first time since 2012, official data revealed on Thursday, with campaigners concerned ...

Not in 'public interest' to disclose quantity of uranium extracted in country: Govt

There are a total of eight uranium mines in the country, but it is not in the public interest to disclose the quantity of uranium extracted from these mines, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.In a written reply to a question in the R...

Russia hopes for progress as U.S. joins Afghan peace talks in Moscow

Russia said it hoped international talks in Moscow on Thursday would breathe new life into the Afghan peace process after a high-level U.S. official joined the Russian-hosted talks for the first time.The talks, which also include representa...

BJP nominee John Kumar urges voters to ensure NDA government is formed in Pondy for integrated development

BJP candidate John Kumar, who shifted his allegiance from the Congress to the saffron party last month and is seeking to retain Kamaraj Nagar constituency here, on Thursday appealed to voters to ensure that the NDA formed the government in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021