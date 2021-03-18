Mexican economy shrank 4.0% y/y in Feb, estimate shows

Mexican economy shrank 4.0% y/y in Feb, estimate showsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:44 IST
The Mexican economy contracted by 4.0% in February compared to the same month a year earlier, preliminary official data showed on Thursday.
Secondary activities, which include manufacturing, were down 4.2% while tertiary activities such as services dipped by 4.3%, the national statistics agency (INEGI) said.
