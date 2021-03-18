Left Menu

AT&T to deploy Nokia’s C-Band portfolio to provide cutting-edge 5G services

Nokia's C-Band portfolio includes support for both 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks, cloud-based implementations and Open RAN products. By deploying 5G in the C-Band spectrum with Nokia, AT&T will be able to rapidly provide cutting-edge 5G services with a good balance of both capacity and coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:49 IST
AT&T to deploy Nokia’s C-Band portfolio to provide cutting-edge 5G services
Image Credit: ANI

US carrier AT&T has signed a five-year deal with Nokia to deploy the latter's C-Band portfolio, which supports both indoor and outdoor 5G coverage, to boost its network capacity to deliver powerful 5G experiences to its subscribers.

"AT&T is committed to bringing the power of 5G to businesses and communities across the nation, and our C-Band deployments with Nokia will help add 5G capacity where it&'s needed," said Igal Elbaz, Senior Vice President of Wireless and Access Technology AT&T.

Nokia's C-Band portfolio includes support for both 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks, cloud-based implementations and Open RAN products. By deploying 5G in the C-Band spectrum with Nokia, AT&T will be able to rapidly provide cutting-edge 5G services with a good balance of both capacity and coverage.

In the U.S., the first phase of the C-Band auction opened up 280 MHz of spectrum with 100 MHz of spectrum available for 5G deployments by the end of this year. The remaining 180 MHz is expected to be cleared and released in 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, Ed Cholerton, President of Nokia North America, said, "Nokia is ready to support the launch of 5G services into this valuable new spectrum on our customers' timelines by leveraging our powerful portfolio of C-Band solutions and by being the first to demonstrate a live C-Band network in the U.S. in 2020."

In late January 2021, Nokia announced that its enhanced C-Band portfolio will be available from the first quarter of 2021 to support mobile operators' 5G network deployments.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports of suspected slavery stall in UK due to coronavirus

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, March 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The number of suspected modern slaves identified annually in Britain has stalled for the first time since 2012, official data revealed on Thursday, with campaigners concerned ...

Not in 'public interest' to disclose quantity of uranium extracted in country: Govt

There are a total of eight uranium mines in the country, but it is not in the public interest to disclose the quantity of uranium extracted from these mines, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.In a written reply to a question in the R...

Russia hopes for progress as U.S. joins Afghan peace talks in Moscow

Russia said it hoped international talks in Moscow on Thursday would breathe new life into the Afghan peace process after a high-level U.S. official joined the Russian-hosted talks for the first time.The talks, which also include representa...

BJP nominee John Kumar urges voters to ensure NDA government is formed in Pondy for integrated development

BJP candidate John Kumar, who shifted his allegiance from the Congress to the saffron party last month and is seeking to retain Kamaraj Nagar constituency here, on Thursday appealed to voters to ensure that the NDA formed the government in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021