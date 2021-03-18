AT&T to deploy Nokia’s C-Band portfolio to provide cutting-edge 5G services

US carrier AT&T has signed a five-year deal with Nokia to deploy the latter's C-Band portfolio, which supports both indoor and outdoor 5G coverage, to boost its network capacity to deliver powerful 5G experiences to its subscribers.

"AT&T is committed to bringing the power of 5G to businesses and communities across the nation, and our C-Band deployments with Nokia will help add 5G capacity where it&'s needed," said Igal Elbaz, Senior Vice President of Wireless and Access Technology AT&T.

Nokia's C-Band portfolio includes support for both 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks, cloud-based implementations and Open RAN products. By deploying 5G in the C-Band spectrum with Nokia, AT&T will be able to rapidly provide cutting-edge 5G services with a good balance of both capacity and coverage.

In the U.S., the first phase of the C-Band auction opened up 280 MHz of spectrum with 100 MHz of spectrum available for 5G deployments by the end of this year. The remaining 180 MHz is expected to be cleared and released in 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, Ed Cholerton, President of Nokia North America, said, "Nokia is ready to support the launch of 5G services into this valuable new spectrum on our customers' timelines by leveraging our powerful portfolio of C-Band solutions and by being the first to demonstrate a live C-Band network in the U.S. in 2020."

In late January 2021, Nokia announced that its enhanced C-Band portfolio will be available from the first quarter of 2021 to support mobile operators' 5G network deployments.