Bestone Group launches social media app Meest
Noida-based Bestone Industries on Thursday launched social media app Meest that the company claims to have developed entirely in India. Bestone Group Director and founder of Meest, Kshiteez Singh said the app has all features of social media including messaging, chat, video and audio call and it will connect individuals based on their geographic location.We also help to promote the business community and enhance their B2B and B2C business among millions of our app visitors, Singh said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:03 IST
''We also help to promote the business community and enhance their B2B and B2C business among millions of our app visitors,'' Singh said. Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh at the launch ceremony of Meest said social media platforms have a powerful role to play and he expects Meest to keep in all checks and balances to meet their obligations with responsibility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
