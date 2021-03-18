SCOREBOARD: India vs England, 4th T20 International

Scoreboard of the fourth T20 International between India and England here on Thursday.

India: Rohit Sharma c and b Jofra Archer 12 KL Rahul c Jofra Archer b Stokes 14 Suryakumar Yadav c Malan b Sam Curran 57 Virat Kohli st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid 1 Rishabh Pant b Jofra Archer 30 Shreyas Iyer c Malan b Jofra Archer 37 Hardik Pandya c Stokes b Mark Wood 11 Shardul Thakur not out 10 Washington Sunda rc Adil Rashid b Jofra Archer 4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0 Extras: (lb-5, w-4) 9 Total: 185/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 21-1, 63-2, 70-3, 110-4, 144-5, 170-6, 174-7, 179-8 Bowling: Adil Rashid 4-1-39-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-33-4, Mark Wood 4-1-25-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-41-0, Ben Stokes 3-0-26-1, Sam Curran 1-0-16-1.

