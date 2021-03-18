Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: India vs England, 4th T20 International

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:31 IST
SCOREBOARD: India vs England, 4th T20 International

Scoreboard of the fourth T20 International between India and England here on Thursday.

India: Rohit Sharma c and b Jofra Archer 12 KL Rahul c Jofra Archer b Stokes 14 Suryakumar Yadav c Malan b Sam Curran 57 Virat Kohli st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid 1 Rishabh Pant b Jofra Archer 30 Shreyas Iyer c Malan b Jofra Archer 37 Hardik Pandya c Stokes b Mark Wood 11 Shardul Thakur not out 10 Washington Sunda rc Adil Rashid b Jofra Archer 4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0 Extras: (lb-5, w-4) 9 Total: 185/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 21-1, 63-2, 70-3, 110-4, 144-5, 170-6, 174-7, 179-8 Bowling: Adil Rashid 4-1-39-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-33-4, Mark Wood 4-1-25-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-41-0, Ben Stokes 3-0-26-1, Sam Curran 1-0-16-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhullar starts with solid 5-under 66 in Kenya Open

Gaganjeet Bhullar carried on from where he left last week as he opened the Magical Kenya Open with a five-under 66 and was inside Top-10 on a low-scoring opening day here.Bhullar, who holed a shot from the bunker for an eagle on Par-5 11th,...

Punjab reports 2,387 fresh COVID-19 cases; Night curfew imposed in Ludhiana, Jalandhar districts

Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a n...

EXPLAINER-How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

Europes medicines watchdog concluded on Thursday that AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine still far outweighed any risks after investigating reports of rare blood clotting disorders but said it would add a warning to the product leaflet.A caus...

Panel moots closure of schools temporarily in Puducherry to check COVID-19 spread

A high-level committee of the Puducherry Health department on Thursday recommended temporary closure of schools and ramping up testing in the union territory among various precautionary measures in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in recen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021