Left Menu

Mexico seizes fake Sputnik vaccine bound for Honduras

Mexican government stopped and prevented this provocation possibly aimed at discrediting Sputnik V vaccine through shipment of fake vaccine. Russian state-funded news agencies last week cited an anonymous high-ranking Kremlin source saying that the U.S. and its allies are plotting a large-scale information campaign aimed at creating a bias towards Russian scientific products designed to counter COVID-19.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:52 IST
Mexico seizes fake Sputnik vaccine bound for Honduras
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexican customs officials have seized purported vials of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine en route to Honduras that the Russian entity that bankrolled the vaccine's development said Thursday were fake.

The seizure came aboard a private plane in the Gulf coast state of Campeche, according to a statement from Mexico's tax agency late Wednesday.

Customs agents and soldiers found 1,155 vials containing more than 5,700 doses inside two coolers packed with ice and sodas. The crew and Honduran passengers were turned over to the Attorney General's Office.

Mexican officials did not identify the doses as fake, but the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement Thursday that after reviewing photographs of the packaging, they determined the vaccine to be fake.

"Analysis of the photographs of the seized batch, including the design of containers and labels, suggests that it is a fake substance which has nothing to do with the original vaccine," according to the RDIF statement.

"The shipment's procedure was also in violation of packaging and transportation protocols for the official Sputnik V vaccine." It said the Russian Health Ministry would cooperate with Mexican authorities to analyze the contents of the vials.

The RDIF also drew geopolitics into the mix, saying, "This is an example of possible provocations against Sputnik V just as Russian officials warned last week. Mexican government stopped and prevented this provocation possibly aimed at discrediting Sputnik V vaccine through shipment of fake vaccine." Russian state-funded news agencies last week cited an anonymous high-ranking Kremlin source saying that "the U.S. and its allies" are plotting "a large-scale information campaign aimed at creating a bias" towards Russian scientific products designed to counter COVID-19. The source said that the alleged plan is to paint Sputnik V as ineffective and dangerous, including by "staging mass deaths, allegedly as a result of using" the vaccine. Mexico started vaccinating people with Sputnik V last month and has received 400,000 doses to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden dispatching Sen Coons to Ethiopia amid Tigray crisis

President Joe Biden is dispatching Senator Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to express the administrations grave concerns about the growing humanitarian crisis and human rights abuses in the Tigray region and t...

Bhullar starts with solid 5-under 66 in Kenya Open

Gaganjeet Bhullar carried on from where he left last week as he opened the Magical Kenya Open with a five-under 66 and was inside Top-10 on a low-scoring opening day here.Bhullar, who holed a shot from the bunker for an eagle on Par-5 11th,...

Punjab reports 2,387 fresh COVID-19 cases; Night curfew imposed in Ludhiana, Jalandhar districts

Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a n...

EXPLAINER-How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

Europes medicines watchdog concluded on Thursday that AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine still far outweighed any risks after investigating reports of rare blood clotting disorders but said it would add a warning to the product leaflet.A caus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021