Left Menu

Blinken warns any entity involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:50 IST
Blinken warns any entity involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. State Department is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline," Blinken said in a statement, adding the Biden administration is committed to complying with 2019 and 2020 legislation with regards to the pipeline and sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi invited to Meghalaya's 50th statehood day next year: CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the celebration of Meghalayas 50th statehood day to be held on January 21 next year, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as an autonomous state i...

Haryana govt will implement new National Education Policy by 2025: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the state government would implement the new National Education Policy by 2025.He said in the state assembly here that with the introduction of Aadhaar-linked admissions, the ...

Pause in AstraZeneca rollout was right thing to do - Irish official

Ireland did the right thing in pausing its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect confidence in the vaccine programme, Irelands Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said on Thursday. The country, which halted the rollout...

Horse racing-Five and counting for Blackmore as Cheltenham charge continues

Rachael Blackmores victory charge continued at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as the Irish jockey notched her fourth and fifth wins of a sensational week.She steered 3-1 favourite Allaho to a romping triumph in the Ryanair Chase, her f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021