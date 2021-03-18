Blinken warns any entity involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions

Blinken warns any entity involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:50 IST
The U.S. State Department is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
"Any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline," Blinken said in a statement, adding the Biden administration is committed to complying with 2019 and 2020 legislation with regards to the pipeline and sanctions.
