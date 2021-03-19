NFL reaches long-term media deals with Amazon, Disney and others

Left Menu

The combined financial terms of the agreements, which will begin with the 2023 NFL season, were not disclosed but could be worth over $100 billion, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. The new round of contracts marks the first time a streaming service will carry an exclusive package of games, for which Amazon is paying about $1 billion per year, according to CNBC.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 03:45 IST
The National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday it reached long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc and major broadcast and cable companies that run through 2033.

Amazon.com will become the exclusive partner for the league's "Thursday Night Football" games. The NFL also made deals with Walt Disney Co's ESPN and ABC networks, ViacomCBS Inc, Fox Corp and Comcast Corp . The combined financial terms of the agreements, which will begin with the 2023 NFL season, were not disclosed but could be worth over $100 billion, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The new round of contracts marks the first time a streaming service will carry an exclusive package of games, for which Amazon is paying about $1 billion per year, according to CNBC. The other networks are paying $2 billion or more per year for their packages, CNBC reported.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the deal a "seminal moment" in how the league distributes content. "We will also enjoy the flexibility to adapt to new technology, new innovations, new viewing habits over the time where we have a media landscape that’s rapidly changing," Goodell told reporters on a conference call.

The agreements could also pave the way for NFL teams to play a 17-game regular season instead of the current 16 games. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, at least one new media deal was required to move forward with adding one more regular-season game, which could be approved at the March 30-31 owners meeting.

"This deal obviously accommodates that and we have that ability," said Goodell. "So we'll be moving in the next two weeks to a league meeting by the end of the month and we've done a lot of work on this. "We'll be talking to the clubs and I would expect we'd be making some decisions at the March meeting on the future of the 17 (game) restructure for the '21 season."

Sports has remained one of the biggest attractions for live viewing even as U.S. audiences are cutting their pay TV subscriptions and migrating to streaming services. Last year, viewership of regular-season NFL games averaged about 15.4 million viewers, down by about 7%, according to Nielsen.

