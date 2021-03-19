Left Menu

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

19-03-2021
Intel has entered into a three-year partnership with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to advance the development of secure, structured Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips for defense systems, the company announced on Thursday.

Structured ASICs deliver significantly higher performance and lower power consumption, making them an efficient and effective alternative for defense electronic systems compared to field-programmable gate array (FPGAs )that are widely used in many military applications.

The Structured Array Hardware for Automatically Realized Applications (SAHARA) partnership will enable the automated and scalable conversion of defence-relevant FPGA designs into quantifiably secure Structured ASICs by leveraging leading-edge, U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities.

"SAHARA aims to enable a 60 percent reduction in design time, a 10X reduction in engineering costs, and a 50 percent reduction in power consumption by automating the FPGA-to-Structured ASICs conversion," said Serge Leef, a program manager in DARPA's Microsystems Technology Office.

Intel - in collaboration with the University of Florida, Texas A&M and the University of Maryland - will develop security countermeasure technologies that enhance the protection of data and intellectual property from reverse engineering and counterfeiting. Once proven, the security countermeasure technologies will be integrated into Intel's structured ASIC design flow.

The U.S.-based advanced semiconductor manufacturer will utilize its structured ASIC technology to develop platforms that significantly accelerate development time and reduce engineering cost compared to traditional ASICs. Intel aims to manufacture these chips on its 10nm process technology.

"We are combining our most advanced Intel eASIC structured ASIC technology with state-of-the-art data interface chipsets and enhanced security protection, and it's all being made within the U.S. from beginning to end. This will enable defense and commercial electronics systems developers to rapidly develop and deploy custom chips based on Intel's advanced 10nm semiconductor process," said Jose Roberto Alvarez, senior director, CTO Office, Intel Programmable Solutions Group.

