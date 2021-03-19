Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Lenovo on Thursday announced a gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro, a cloud-based gaming subscription service from Google that allows subscribers to instantly play hundreds of games across screens - with no waiting to download patches or platform updates.

"By collaborating with Stadia, Lenovo continues a long-standing strategy of offering gamers worldwide more choice in how and where they play," the company said.

With this partnership, Lenovo will offer three months of free access to Stadia Pro on new Lenovo Legion and IdeaPad gaming PCs starting this month in 22 markets across North America and Europe. These include Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States.

The offer can be redeemed directly on select new Lenovo Legion and Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop and desktop PCs (manufactured after April 5, 2021) via Lenovo Vantage, the "My Software" page on Lenovo devices, using a URL with a special redemption code. In select markets, the 'three-month free access' offer will also be available via Lenovo's Legion Gaming community on gaming.lenovo.com.

Stadia Pro offers a variety of perks including free games to claim and play instantly for as long as you have an active subscription, with new games added every month. Besides, the service offers exclusive game discounts including titles like Immortals Fenyx Rising, Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Stadia players can experience smooth 60 fps gameplay at up to 1080p resolution with stereo sound on TVs, PCs, and select mobile devices while Pro subscribers can enjoy up to 4K resolution on TVs using Chromecast Ultra and up to 4K resolution on compatible PCs.