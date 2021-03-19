Left Menu

Chinese court says to set date later for verdict of Canadian Spavor

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 11:20 IST
Chinese court says to set date later for verdict of Canadian Spavor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Liaoning Dandong Intermediate People's Court in China's northeastern Liaoning province held a trial for Canadian Michael Spavor on Friday and said on its website that it will set a date later for the verdict.

China arrested Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.

