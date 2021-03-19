Chinese court says to set date later for verdict of Canadian Spavor

Chinese court says to set date later for verdict of Canadian SpavorReuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 11:20 IST
The Liaoning Dandong Intermediate People's Court in China's northeastern Liaoning province held a trial for Canadian Michael Spavor on Friday and said on its website that it will set a date later for the verdict.
China arrested Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Infosys to double Canadian workforce to 4,000 by 2023
Cambodian PM gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, defends Chinese vaccine
Chinese astronauts training for space station crewed flights
Soccer-Subdued market highlights Chinese football's new normal
French minister Beaune: EU must be united over Russian, Chinese vaccines