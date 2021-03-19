Chinese court says to set date later for verdict of Canadian Spavor

The Liaoning Dandong Intermediate People's Court in China's northeastern Liaoning province held a trial for Canadian Michael Spavor on Friday and said on its website that it will set a date later for the verdict.

China arrested Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)