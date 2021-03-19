Soccer-Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw
The following is the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals which took place in Nyon on Friday: Quarter-final 1: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
Quarter-final 2: Porto v Chelsea Quarter-final 3: Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain
Quarter-final 4: Real Madrid v Liverpool First legs to be played on April 6/7 and second legs on April 13/14.
Semi-final 1: Winner of Q-F 3 v Winner of Q-F 1 Semi-final 2: Winner of Q-F 4 v Winner of Q-F 2
First legs to be played on April 27/28 and second legs on May 4/5. The first team drawn plays the first leg at home in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The final will be held in Istanbul on May 29.
