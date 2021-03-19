Left Menu

Soccer-Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The following is the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals which took place in Nyon on Friday: Quarter-final 1: Granada v Manchester United

Quarter-final 2: Arsenal v Slavia Prague Quarter-final 3: Ajax Amsterdam v AS Roma

Quarter-final 4: Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal First legs to be played on April 8 and second legs on April 15.

Semi-final 1: Granada/Manchester United v Ajax/AS Roma Semi-final 2: Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal v Arsenal/Slavia Prague

The first legs to be played on April 29 and the second legs on May 6. The final will be held in Gdansk on May 26.

