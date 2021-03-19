Left Menu

BHEL supplies 100th space-grade battery to ISRO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:09 IST
BHEL supplies 100th space-grade battery to ISRO

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Friday said it has achieved a milestone of supplying 100 space-grade battery to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its Chandrayaan 3 mission.

''Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has achieved the unique milestone of supplying its 100th battery to ISRO for its very important and critical mission, Chandrayaan 3,'' a company statement said.

Over the last 16 years, BHEL has been supplying batteries to ISRO for its critical mission applications like INSAT, GSAT, IRNSS series and RISAT series. These are manufactured at the Electronic Systems Division (ESD) of BHEL in Bengaluru, with the highest standards of quality, reliability and safety.

These batteries use various types of chemistry, including Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Hydrogen and Lithium-Ion.

As part of this series, the 100th battery was handed over to ISRO by AK Jain, Executive Director, BHEL-EDN. The vehicle carrying this battery was flagged-off by M Sankaran, Deputy Director/CPA of Isro, Bengaluru at ESD, in the presence of senior officials of State-owned engineering firm on Friday said it has achieved a milestone of supplying 100 space-grade battery to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its Chandrayaan 3 mission.

''Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has achieved the unique milestone of supplying its 100th battery to ISRO for its very important and critical mission, Chandrayaan 3,'' a company statement said.

Over the last 16 years, BHEL has been supplying batteries to ISRO for its critical mission applications like INSAT, GSAT, IRNSS series and RISAT series. These are manufactured at the Electronic Systems Division (ESD) of BHEL in Bengaluru, with the highest standards of quality, reliability and safety.

These batteries use various types of chemistry, including Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Hydrogen and Lithium-Ion.

As part of this series, the 100th battery was handed over to ISRO by AK Jain, Executive Director, BHEL-EDN. The vehicle carrying this battery was flagged-off by M Sankaran, Deputy Director/CPA of Isro, Bengaluru at ESD, in the presence of senior officials of ISRO and BHEL.

The BHEL’s ESD also fabricates and supplies space-grade solar panels for satellites of ISRO for the last two decades and more than 650 sq meters of BHEL-made panels are used in various satellites.

Further, BHEL has completed testing of nearly 75,000 multi-junction solar cells at its premises, prior to use in the fabrication of panels. The company takes immense pride in its association with all of ISRO’s launch vehicles. and BHEL.

The BHEL’s ESD also fabricates and supplies space-grade solar panels for satellites of ISRO for the last two decades and more than 650 sq meters of BHEL-made panels are used in various satellites.

Further, BHEL has completed testing of nearly 75,000 multi-junction solar cells at its premises, prior to use in the fabrication of panels. The company takes immense pride in its association with all of ISRO’s launch vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro services disrupted on Blue Line section

The trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations on the Blue Line section of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Friday due to track maintenance work. Trains are running at a restricted speed bet...

'Oh no, not again!' - Parisians shudder at new COVID lockdown

Camila Campodonico was at work in Paris on Thursday evening when the government announced the city was entering a new lockdown to combat COVID-19, and she knew her plans for a get-together with friends this weekend were over. I heard that a...

After N Korea cuts ties, Malaysia orders its diplomats out

Malaysia said Friday it will order all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, an escalation of diplomat brawl over Malaysias move to extradite a North Korean suspect to the United States for money laundering charges.Ma...

Sweden reports 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,735 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,262. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021