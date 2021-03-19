Left Menu

Telegram update extends voice chat to channels, brings recordable chats, other features

Further, Telegram Group or Channel admins can now record audio from voice chats to save talks and publish them for the members who missed the live event. The recorded audio file will be available in Saved Messages.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Telegram has extended the voice chats feature to Channels with the latest update that also brings a handful of new features including recordable voice chat, raise hand mechanics, voice chat titles, among others.

With the latest update, admins of Telegram Channels can now host voice chats for millions of live listeners. To start a voice chat, admins will have to:

  • open the group or channel
  • tap the three-dot icon (⋮ or ⋯)
  • Select Start Voice Chat option

Further, Telegram Group or Channel admins can now record audio from voice chats to save talks and publish them for the members who missed the live event. The recorded audio file will be available in Saved Messages.

The update has also added the ability for muted chat participants to raise their hand and notify the admins that they want to speak. Whenever a muted participant uses the raise hand feature, admins will be able to see an animation and respond to the request by selecting one of the three available options - allow to speak, open chat or remove.

Furthermore, the Telegram update also allows admins of public groups and channels to create invite links that open the voice chat right away. They can create separate links for speakers and listeners.

With this update, users have the option to join a voice chat in a channel with their personal account or appear as one of their channels. This feature could be helpful for celebrities and public figures who want to avoid too much attention to their personal accounts.

Besides, the Telegram update brings a couple of other helpful features. For instance, when forwarding a message, if you choose the wrong chat, pressing the X button will allow you to either cancel forwarding or choose a different chat.

Additionally, when listening to long voice messages, you can now resume playback from where you left off. Previously this option was available only for long videos and long audio tracks.

