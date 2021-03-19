Left Menu

Cyprus beyond limit of migrant capacity, needs EU help -government

Cyprus has been stretched beyond its limits in accommodating asylum seekers and migrants and needs support from its European Union partners, a government official said on Friday. "The capability of the Republic of Cyprus in accommodating these people has been exhausted." Authorities frequently maintain that asylum seekers have reached 4 percent of Cyprus's overall population of around 850,000 in areas controlled by the internationally recognised government, a figure rights groups say is grossly exaggerated.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:50 IST
Cyprus beyond limit of migrant capacity, needs EU help -government
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cyprus has been stretched beyond its limits in accommodating asylum seekers and migrants and needs support from its European Union partners, a government official said on Friday. Previously overlooked as a migratory route, the eastern Mediterranean island has seen an increase in irregular arrivals over the past four years. On Thursday, a European human rights watchdog asked Cyprus to investigate reports of sometimes violent attempts to drive away migrants at sea, a practice that is internationally banned. Nicosia has denied the accusations.

"Cyprus is a country which is at the receiving end of the biggest inflows as a percentage of its population, with the risk of demographic changes," deputy government spokesman Viktor Papadopoulos told a news briefing. "The capability of the Republic of Cyprus in accommodating these people has been exhausted."

Authorities frequently maintain that asylum seekers have reached 4 percent of Cyprus's overall population of around 850,000 in areas controlled by the internationally recognised government, a figure rights groups say is grossly exaggerated. They say Cyprus might be quoting accumulated figures of two decades, since it opened up asylum processes in 2002. It also distorts a situation where persons may have integrated into society, left the island, or died, they say.

"It is not correct," said Corina Demetriou, an expert in human rights. "This (4 percent) is a very gross inflation of the number." Based on data of the island's asylum service, Cyprus - a country half the size of Wales - received 7,094 asylum applications in 2020, falling almost by half compared to 2019.

Many arrive through a porous "green line" - the legacy of a 1974 ceasefire after a Turkish invasion following a brief Greek-backed coup - which bisects the island into a Turkish Cypriot north and internationally recognised Greek Cypriot south. The Cypriot government has taken an increasingly hard line on asylum seekers. When razor wire went up at one blind spot along the green line earlier this month, one official said Cyprus had a culture and security that needed to be safeguarded.

The same administration was until last November offering rich foreigners citizenship in return for a 2-million-euro investment. It was forced to pull the programme following disclosures that it was open to abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook services down for users - Downdetector

Facebook Incs platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of s...

BRIEF-WHO Says Over 20 Mln AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses Given In Europe So Far

World Health Organization WHO SAYS SO FAR, MORE THAN 20 MILLION DOSES OF ASTRA VACCINE HAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED IN EUROPE AND OVER 27 MILLION DOSES OF COVISHIELD ADMINISTERED IN INDIA Source text httpsbit.ly3qY84lv Further company coverage...

Keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO urges world

The World Health Organization WHO exhorted the world to keep administering AstraZenecas COVID-19 shots on Friday, adding its endorsement to that of European and British regulators after concerns over blood clotting. We urge countries to con...

Series finale great experience for England before T20 WC, says Collingwood

Ahead of the series decider against India, England assistant coach Paul Collingwood has said that these kinds of experiences will help them in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year. The five-match T20I series is currently...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021