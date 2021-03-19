Nagpur: 3 cops suspended for liquor party in ACP's office

Three Nagpur policemen were placed under suspension after a video of their partying in the ACP office went viral on social media, an official said on Friday.

In the video, which was shot on March 10, the three can be seen drinking liquor in the Lakadganj assistant commissioner of police's office, he added.

