Facebook services down for users - Downdetector

Facebook services down for users - DowndetectorReuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:10 IST
Facebook Inc's platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)