Left Menu

Tesla cars banned from China's military complexes on security concerns - sources

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that China's government was restricting the use of Tesla cars by personnel at military, state-owned enterprises in sensitive industries and key agencies.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:15 IST
Tesla cars banned from China's military complexes on security concerns - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

The Chinese military has banned Tesla cars from entering its housing complexes, citing security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles, two people who have seen notices of the directive told Reuters. The move is the latest sign of China's growing scrutiny of the U.S. electric carmaker amid tensions with Washington and analysts said it bore close resemblance to U.S. measures against Chinese telecoms firm Huawei on national security grounds.

Tesla won strong backing from Shanghai when it built its first overseas factory there in 2019 and its sleek Model 3 sedans were the best-selling electric vehicle in the country before being overtaken by a much cheaper micro EV last year. The directive advises Tesla owners to park their cars outside military property and residents were notified of the restrictions this week, the two sources said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Bloomberg News had earlier reported the move. Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James & Associates, said the latest restrictions on Tesla were a close parallel to the U.S. government's hostility towards Huawei on concerns that Beijing could have access to U.S. telecoms infrastructure.

"Even if such concern is exaggerated, it can create dislocation for the companies directly affected," he said. Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that China's government was restricting the use of Tesla cars by personnel at military, state-owned enterprises in sensitive industries and key agencies. (https://on.wsj.com/3r2NnVe)

It was not immediately clear whether the measure applied to all such facilities. The move came after a government security review of Tesla's vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the effort. Tesla shares, which rose more than eight-fold in 2020, fell nearly 2% in early New York trade on Friday.

Tesla sold 147,445 cars in China last year, or 30% of its total deliveries, though it is facing growing competition from domestic rivals such as Nio Inc and Geely. China's State Council Information Office and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. China's defence ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

CARS AND CAMERAS The military's apparent concerns about Tesla underscore a broader issue for automakers as they equip more vehicles with cameras and sensors that capture images of a car's surroundings.

Who controls how those images are used and where they are sent and stored is a fast-emerging challenge for the auto industry and regulators around the world. Tesla cars have several external cameras to assist with parking and self-driving and Chief Executive Elon Musk has often spoken about the value of the data Tesla vehicles capture that can be used to develop autonomous driving.

Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y also have cameras in the rear view mirror for driver safety that are disabled by default. The Chinese military's restrictions on Tesla surfaced as senior Chinese and U.S. officials held a contentious meeting in Alaska, the first such face-to-face interaction since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.

"China has an array of tools - some direct, some indirect - for putting the heavy on foreign companies like Tesla. The pressure can come from any direction, for any reason at any time," said Michael Dunne, chief executive of consultancy ZoZo Go. It was not immediately clear whether the Tesla decision was related to heightened U.S.-China tensions.

A Chinese state regulator said in February that government officials had met representatives from Tesla over reports from consumers about battery fires, unexpected acceleration and failures in over-the-air software updates. Musk is scheduled to speak online on Saturday at a state-hosted annual global economic gathering in Beijing called the China Development Forum. The event includes Chinese officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unfilled vacancies in NHRC, SHRCs matter of concern: Justice Pant

National Human Rights Commission Member justice retd P C Pant on Friday said it was a matter of concern that there are unfilled vacancies in the NHRC and the SHRCs.He said this during an online event in which other senior officials of the r...

UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying he did not feel a thing.Johnson, 56, received his vaccine at the same hospital where almo...

NatWest money laundering case linked to second criminal trial, prosecutors say

Criminal money laundering charges against British state-backed bank NatWest are linked to a separate case against 13 individuals based in cities across the country, prosecutors have told Reuters.Britains financial regulator, the Financial C...

Germany targets doctors, border states in vaccination drive

Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its campaign back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot. The mot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021