Facebook services suffer global outage with Instagram down for nearly a million
Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram. "Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we'll update you when we can," Facebook's gaming unit said in a tweet. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:46 IST
Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.
"Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we'll update you when we can," Facebook's gaming unit said in a tweet. Several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, with #whatsappoutage trending in many countries, including India.
Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about problems with WhatsApp on the website. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.
