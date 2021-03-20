Major Whatsapp outage, services resume soon

WhatsApp suffered a major outage on Friday night as thousands of users reported inability to send or receive messages on the platform for a while, but the services resumed after some time.

Independent tracking portal Downdetector showed a spike in the outage reported by users. There was no official word from the company on the reasons for the outage.

On Twitter, #whatsappdown was the top trending topic. Services, however, were restored after a while. PTI MBI HMB

