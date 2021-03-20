Major Whatsapp outage, services resume soon
WhatsApp suffered a major outage on Friday night as thousands of users reported inability to send or receive messages on the platform for a while, but the services resumed after some time.Independent tracking portal Downdetector showed a spike in the outage reported by users. There was no official word from the company on the reasons for the outage.On Twitter, whatsappdown was the top trending topic. Services, however, were restored after a while.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 00:11 IST
