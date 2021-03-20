Left Menu

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 released for OnePlus 8T; brings lots of fixes

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 released for OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2, based on Android 11, for the OnePlus 8T. The latest open beta build brings lots of fixes, a couple of enhancements and also levels up the device's Android security patch to March 2021.

Announcing this development in a post on the community forums, OnePlus warned that these builds are not as stable as the official OTAs (over-the-air updates). Before installing the update, users are advised to make a full system back-up.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update:

System

  • OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions
  • Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve the user experience
  • Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls
  • Fixed the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only)
  • Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot receive messages when it is in the background for a long time
  • Fixed the issue in which the "Turn on automatically" in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update
  • Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture
  • Fixed the issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favorite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode
  • Fixed the issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding
  • Fixed the flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape
  • Fixed the issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome
  • Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera

  • Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera - Settings - Shot on OnePlus watermark - Time)
  • Gallery
  • Fixed the issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category
  • Fixed the issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos

Bluetooth

  • Fixed the issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone
  • Fixed the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices

Message

  • Fixed the issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode
  • Fixed known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)

Clock

  • Improved the touch range of stopwatch buttons and improved the user experience

Ambient Display

  • Fixed the issue in which the AOD displays the wrong time sequence after setting up some languages as system languages
  • Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may flash when unlocking with a fingerprint
  • Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may display red in some scenes
  • Fixed the issue of blurred lines in AOD

Network

  • Fixed the failure issue with Wi-Fi

Zen Mode

  • Newly added the Tide Voice Medal (Complete 3 Zen Mode challenges with white noise to win this medal)

Note: Users who are currently running the previous version - the Open Beta 1 - will receive this new build as an OTA.

