Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch to Sunday -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:43 IST
Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1a rocket launch to Sunday -RIA
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia has postponed the launch of its Soyuz-2.1a rocket to Sunday, state news agency RIA quoted Roscosmos space agency Director General Dmitry Rogozin as saying on Saturday.

Rogozin said the decision to postpone from Saturday was made after a voltage spike ahead of the planned launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, RIA reported.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket, which is expected to deliver 38 satellites that are mostly made outside Russia into open space, is now set to be launched at 0607 GMT on Sunday, RIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

