Left Menu

Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch as Mi 11X Pro in India, hints IMEI listing

The top model i.e. the Redmi K40 Pro Plus is expected to land in India as the Mi 11X Pro. The Indian variant of the Redmi K40 Pro Plus has been listed as the Mi 11X Pro (M2012K11I) in the IMEI database.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:18 IST
Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch as Mi 11X Pro in India, hints IMEI listing
The top model in the series i.e. the Redmi K40 Pro Plus is expected to land in India as the Mi 11X Pro.

Redmi's latest flagship smartphone lineup - the Redmi K40 series - debuted in China late last month. Now the company is gearing up to launch the series, comprising the Redmi K40, the Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro Plus, globally and in India.

The top model in the series i.e. the Redmi K40 Pro Plus is expected to land in India as the Mi 11X Pro. The Indian variant of the Redmi K40 Pro Plus has been listed as the Mi 11X Pro (M2012K11I) in the IMEI database.

A screenshot of the IMEI listing was shared by popular tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter.

Mi 11X Pro: Specifications (expected)

The Mi 11X Pro could come with a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and run on MIUI 12.

Under the hood, the Mi 11X Pro could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device may be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and support 33W wired fast-charging that can take the battery level from 0 to 100% in just 52 minutes.

On the camera front, the Mi 11X Pro may house a triple rear camera array comprising a 108MP HM2 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field-of-view (FOV) and a 5MP telemacro camera while on the front, there could be a 20MP snapper for selfies.

Other features could include- Dolby Atmos, IR blaster, WiFi 6E and 5G (SA+NSA), among others.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New COVID-19 cases surge in Papua New Guinea ahead of restrictions

Papua New Guinea reported rising coronavirus infections on Saturday, continuing a surge that highlights the need for tougher social distancing restrictions taking effect on Monday. Internal border controls will be tightened, personal moveme...

Mizoram CM writes to Modi, wants asylum for Myanmar refugees

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has called not acceptable the Centres order to prevent illegal immigration from Myanmar and ensure speedy deportation of refugees, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide them asylum on humanitar...

Pak PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19: Top health official

Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self isolating himself, his top aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said.Khan, 67, tested positive two days after he received the first shot of vaccination a...

Elevating US-India defence partnership priority of Biden administration: Austin

Elevating the US-India defence partnership is a priority of the Biden administration, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday as he described the relationship between the two countries as a stronghold of a free and open Indo-Paci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021