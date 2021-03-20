Redmi K40 Pro Plus could launch as Mi 11X Pro in India, hints IMEI listing

Redmi's latest flagship smartphone lineup - the Redmi K40 series - debuted in China late last month. Now the company is gearing up to launch the series, comprising the Redmi K40, the Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro Plus, globally and in India.

The top model in the series i.e. the Redmi K40 Pro Plus is expected to land in India as the Mi 11X Pro. The Indian variant of the Redmi K40 Pro Plus has been listed as the Mi 11X Pro (M2012K11I) in the IMEI database.

Advertisement

A screenshot of the IMEI listing was shared by popular tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter.

So yes, the Redmi K40 Pro+ Indian variant has now been listed as the Mi 11X Pro. It has been registered on the Indian IMEI database as well under the Mi branding. Launch seems imminent.Feel free to retweet.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiK40ProPlus #Mi11XPro #POCOF3Pro pic.twitter.com/LGb8KRU37E — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 20, 2021

Mi 11X Pro: Specifications (expected)

The Mi 11X Pro could come with a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and run on MIUI 12.

Under the hood, the Mi 11X Pro could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device may be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and support 33W wired fast-charging that can take the battery level from 0 to 100% in just 52 minutes.

On the camera front, the Mi 11X Pro may house a triple rear camera array comprising a 108MP HM2 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field-of-view (FOV) and a 5MP telemacro camera while on the front, there could be a 20MP snapper for selfies.

Other features could include- Dolby Atmos, IR blaster, WiFi 6E and 5G (SA+NSA), among others.