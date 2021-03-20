OxygenOS Open Beta 8 released for OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 8 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones.

The latest open beta build brings the March 2021 Android security patch, time watermark on the camera app and a total of 21 fixes to the OnePlus 8 series. The new beta software fixes the noise issue of 5G calls, the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture, the failure issue with Wi-Fi as well as the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen.

Before installing this update, OnePlus users are recommended to make a full system back-up as beta software builds are less than the official OTAs. It is worth mentioning that OnePlus 8 users who are on previous versions of the open beta will receive this new build as an OTA.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 8 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

System

OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions

Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve the user experience

Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls

Fixed the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only)

Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot receive messages when it is in the background for a long time

Fixed the issue in which the "Turn on automatically" in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update

Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture

Fixed the issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favorite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode

Fixed the issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding

Fixed the flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape

Fixed the issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome

Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera

Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera - Settings - Shot on OnePlus watermark - Time)

Gallery

Fixed the issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category

Fixed the issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos

Bluetooth

Fixed the issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone

Fixed the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices

Message

Fixed the issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode

Fixed known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)

Clock

Improved the touch range of stopwatch buttons and improved the user experience

Ambient Display Fixed the issue in which the AOD displays the wrong time sequence after setting up some languages as system languages Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may flash when unlocking with a fingerprint Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may display red in some scenes Fixed the issue of blurred lines in AOD



Network

Fixed the failure issue with Wi-Fi

Zen Mode