OxygenOS Open Beta 8 released for OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro

The latest open beta build brings the March 2021 Android security patch, time watermark on the camera app and a total of 21 fixes to the OnePlus 8 series. The new beta software fixes the noise issue of 5G calls, the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture, the failure issue with Wi-Fi as well as the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:36 IST
OxygenOS Open Beta 8 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta 8 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones.

Before installing this update, OnePlus users are recommended to make a full system back-up as beta software builds are less than the official OTAs. It is worth mentioning that OnePlus 8 users who are on previous versions of the open beta will receive this new build as an OTA.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS Open Beta 8 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

System

  • OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions
  • Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve the user experience
  • Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls
  • Fixed the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only)
  • Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot receive messages when it is in the background for a long time
  • Fixed the issue in which the "Turn on automatically" in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update
  • Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture
  • Fixed the issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favorite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode
  • Fixed the issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding
  • Fixed the flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape
  • Fixed the issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome
  • Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera

  • Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera - Settings - Shot on OnePlus watermark - Time)
  • Gallery
  • Fixed the issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category
  • Fixed the issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos

Bluetooth

  • Fixed the issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone
  • Fixed the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices

Message

  • Fixed the issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode
  • Fixed known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)

Clock

  • Improved the touch range of stopwatch buttons and improved the user experience
  • Ambient Display
    • Fixed the issue in which the AOD displays the wrong time sequence after setting up some languages as system languages
    • Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may flash when unlocking with a fingerprint
    • Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may display red in some scenes
    • Fixed the issue of blurred lines in AOD

Network

  • Fixed the failure issue with Wi-Fi

Zen Mode

  • Newly added the Tide Voice Medal (Complete 3 Zen Mode challenges with white noise to win this medal)

