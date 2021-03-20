Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester City join European giants in launching digital fan token

Manchester City have launched their own digital fan token that will allow supporters around the world access to VIP rewards, club promotions, games as well as augmented reality-enabled features, the Premier League leaders announced on Friday. City said the $CITY Fan Token, available on fan engagement and rewards mobile app Socios.com and built on the Chiliz blockchain, will also give supporters voting rights in some binding and non-binding club polls.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:20 IST
Soccer-Manchester City join European giants in launching digital fan token
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Manchester City have launched their own digital fan token that will allow supporters around the world access to VIP rewards, club promotions, games as well as augmented reality-enabled features, the Premier League leaders announced on Friday.

City said the $CITY Fan Token, available on fan engagement and rewards mobile app Socios.com and built on the Chiliz blockchain, will also give supporters voting rights in some binding and non-binding club polls. Cryptocurrencies driven by blockchain technology have attracted a surge of interest in recent months, as mainstream investors and companies embrace popular digital tokens such as bitcoin.

Barcelona, AC Milan, Juventus, and Paris St Germain are among the other major European clubs using fan tokens. "We recognize the significant interest in blockchain and the opportunity it provides us to engage further our global fanbase," City Football Group senior vice-president of global partnerships sales Stephan Cieplik said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/socios-launch-manchester-city-fan-token-63751737.

"... And we are confident that the fan token will prove a popular addition to our digital line-up. "We've been extremely impressed with how Socios.com have led the way in this space with other European clubs, and we are confident that we have the right platform to succeed and grow together."

The club added that all existing registered members will be eligible to receive a free $CITY Fan Token. "The club have proven they are ahead of the pack in embracing innovation and will enhance that status further through the $CITY Fan Token," Chiliz and Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus added.

Chiliz offers tokens to fans that allow them to vote in polls and receive special promotions and rewards, creating what it calls a "new digital revenue stream" for sports teams through engagement with global fan bases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's attack on Badruddin Ajmal is an attack on Assam, its brotherhood and peace: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati.

BJPs attack on Badruddin Ajmal is an attack on Assam, its brotherhood and peace Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati....

Soccer-Polish govt asked Germany to let two football players forgo quarantine

Polands Prime Minister has called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to ask that two national team players be exempt from quarantine rules when re-entering Germany after a soccer World Cup qualifier against England, Warsaw said on Saturday. Th...

England opt to field against India in series decider

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against India in the fifth and final T20 International here on Saturday.India brought in left-arm pacer T Natarajan in place of opener K L Rahul. England named an unchanged team.Te...

Alpine skiing-Slovakia's Vlhova wins women's overall World Cup title

Petra Vlhova became Slovakias first overall Alpine skiing World Cup champion on Saturday after finishing sixth in the final womens slalom of the season.With only a giant slalom still to come in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide on Sunday, Vlh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021