Leaked live images of Mi Band 6 reveal design similar to Mi Band 5

According to the tipster, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, carrying the model number XMSH15HM was spotted on the EU Declaration of Conformity page.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:51 IST
Xiaomi Mi Band 6 live images. Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

The live image of the Mi Band 6, the upcoming latest fitness band from Xiaomi and the successor to the immensely popular Mi Band 5, has appeared online, giving us a glimpse of what the band could look like.

The leaked image - courtesy of tipster Ankit on Twitter - show the side view of the Mi Band 6 along with a magnetic charging cable, suggesting that the upcoming fitness band will be borrowing the design from its predecessor.

Late last month, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with the same model number, hinting at an imminent launch in India. The device was also spotted on the Indonesian Telecom certification website.

Talking about the specifications and features of the Mi Band 6, the fitness band is tipped to come with a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen saturation level measurement as well as a built-in GPS. The fitness band is said to feature a bigger display and new activity modes such as Zumba, kickboxing and basketball, to name a few.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will also retain some of the features of its predecessor and support sleep monitoring, women health tracking, heart-rate monitoring, stress tracking and more health monitoring features.

